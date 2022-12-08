Effective: 2022-12-12 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Beadle; Brule; Gregory; Jerauld WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow with some mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or greater and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beadle, Gregory, Jerauld and Brule Counties. * WHEN...From late Monday night through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

BEADLE COUNTY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO