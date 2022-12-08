ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, IN

Franklin County teen dies after years-long battle with brain cancer

By WRTV.com Staff
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JnlNx_0jc0YnoG00

FRANKLIN COUNTY — An eastern Indiana teenage girl who had been battling brain cancer for more than two years has died.

Kayla Spangler, 17, of Metamora, died Tuesday after a nearly two-year-long fight against Glioblastoma, according to her obituary through Urban Winkler Funeral Home in Connersville.

Kayla, a Franklin County High School student, was the subject of a video message from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who was Kayla's idol and favorite actor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479afQ_0jc0YnoG00 Provided/Lindsey Spangler
Kayla Spangler, 17, who had been battling brain cancer for more than two years, has died.

Johnson said Kayla had tons of supporters, family and friends trying to get her information to him.

Johnson goes on to read off some of Kayla's favorite things, including her love for horror movies, sushi and reptiles. He even prided her on loving snakes, something Johnson said he's not the biggest fan of.

The video can be viewed here:

But according to Johnson, Kayla's family said her favorite thing is him.

"Kayla thank you for being a fan," Johnson said. "I know that you're fighting hard. Keep fighting. Keep inspiring everybody around you, including me now."

Johnson also said he was going to get some "cool stuff" together to send to Kayla.

"You're my biggest fan," Johnson said. "Well, now I'm your biggest fan."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8kQO_0jc0YnoG00 Provided/Lindsey Spangler

Kayla was born on March 31, 2005, in Hampton, Virginia. She is the daughter of Lindsey Spangler and late Petty Officer First Class Jacob Spangler. Kayla's mother Lindsey says her husband died in 2018.

Kayla is also preceded in death by her uncle Eric Spangler.

When she attended Franklin County High School, Kayla participated in JAG, volunteered at the school food bank and was crowned Homecoming queen her senior year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyKoz_0jc0YnoG00 Provided/Lindsey Spangler
Kayla Spangler dawns her 2022 homecoming dress and crown.

"Even though she battled cancer for over 2 years, she never let it bring her down and always had a positive attitude and outlook on life. She didn’t let a terminal disease stop her from pursuing her dreams," Kayla's obituary states.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Crosspointe Biker Church, 1130 E Baseline Road, Connersville. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm.

Memorial contributions can be made to Wolf Creek Habitat. To sign the online guestbook, click here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AlgLT_0jc0YnoG00 Provided/Lindsey Spangler
Kayla Spangler holds hands with her family members the night before her passing.

Per the National Brain Tumor Society , glioblastoma has a 6.8% survival rate, and the average length of survival for glioblastoma patients is estimated to be around eight months.

TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon | Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby

Comments / 1

Related
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Dad dies weeks after Thanksgiving fire claims life of mom, daughter

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A third person is dead after a fire broke out on Thanksgiving in Newport, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. Hubert Osborne, 74, died Thursday after being hospitalized for 15 days. According to a fire chief who was at the scene, Hubert’s wife died the night...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on KY 18 and Limaburg Road in Boone County

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of a crash on KY 18 and Limaburg Road in Boone County. Traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WRBI Radio

Decatur County man’s death under investigation

Decatur County, IN — Authorities in Decatur County are investigating a man’s death. Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies responded Friday evening to a home after someone doing a welfare check found 48-year-old Michael Adams dead from a single gunshot wound to the chest. The Sheriff’s Office says the...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

MONDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS FAUS PLACE GARAGE

(Richmond, IN)--Numerous nearby residents reported hearing an explosion during a garage fire in Richmond early Monday morning. It happened at a home on Faus Place just off of South O Street. "Fully involved detached garage fire when we arrived," said Battalion Chief Charlie Bartlett. A Richmond police officer was first to arrive at around midnight and reported that the garage was fully engulfed. Bartlett said that the explosion was caused by a small propane tank. Another structure sustained damage. "There was one house that had siding damage," Bartlett added. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.
RICHMOND, IN
1017thepoint.com

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO FATAL WEEKEND SHOOTING

(Richmond, IN)--The search continued Monday morning for whoever shot and killed a Richmond woman early Saturday morning. That’s when police were sent to a home in the 100 block of Randolph Street. There, they found 42-year-old Brandy Fox dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators have not said whether or not they believe the shooting is the result of a domestic incident or released any information about a potential suspect.
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

Small Tri-State community reeling after back-to-back tragedies

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered Friday evening for a candlelight vigil to memorialize two Clinton-Massie High School students killed in a car crash earlier this week. It’s the second tragedy for this rural Ohio town in recent days. Tuesday night’s crash happened in Clinton County on...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral service

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati mother charged with the death of her 3-year-old son will be allowed to attend his funeral service. A Hamilton County judge approved the request from 27-year-old Molly Krebs to attend the funeral of her child, Jayden Krebs, according to court documents. Molly appeared in court...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Fields Ertel Road in Mason, police responding

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8955 Fields Ertel Road in Mason, with injuries, emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
MASON, OH
Fox 19

Annual Balloon Glow lights up Middletown’s sky

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Balloon Glow returned to Middletown Sunday evening illuminating the sky with a magical array of colors and lights. Hot air balloonists set up at Smith Park for the annual fan-favorite event that families look forward to every year. The Balloon Glow was a part of the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WRTV

WRTV

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy