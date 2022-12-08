ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, WV

West Virginia, Kentucky & Ohio nonprofits can soon apply for grants of up to $50K

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Soon, health-focused nonprofits in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio can apply for grants ranging between $3,500 to $50,000. The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington will start taking applications on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, for its “Healthy Communities Initiative.” The program offers grant funding to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with health-focused goals.
West Virginia announces $450M steel plant in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON — A $450 million plant to recycle steel and make rebar for the construction industry is locating in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, state and company officials announced Thursday. Commercial Metals Co. of Irving, Texas, will build its fourth micro mill in Berkeley County where the plant...
West Virginia DHHR secretary Crouch retires

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources Bill Crouch is retiring from his position, according to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Dr. Jeff Coben, Associate Vice President for Health Affairs & Dean of the School of Public Health at West Virginia University,...
Steel company opening $450M 'micro mill' in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company that recycles scrap metal and turns it into sustainable steel plans to open a $450 million "micro mill" in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday.Commercial Metals Company plans to open the mill in Berkeley County in late 2025, the Republican governor said in a press release. Construction will start in 2023.The facility is expected to have the ability to produce 500,000 tons of straight-length rebar and a premium spooled rebar. The steel will be used to build highways, bridges and industrial structures, Justice said.Commercial Metals Company's steel mills use electric energy...
Craig Blair and Charles Trump on Public Health in West Virginia

West Virginia is at or near the bottom in most public health categories, ranked number 50 in drug abuse, number 50 in smoking, number 49 in obesity, number 49 in alcoholism and number 42 in suicide. The corporate Democrats blame the corporate Republicans. And the corporate Republicans blame the corporate...
Metals company to invest $450 million, employ 230 in Berkeley County, WV

(The Center Square) – A metals company is choosing Berkeley County, West Virginia for the construction of its fourth micromill, which will be a $450 million investment in the region. It's expected to employ 230 people full time. Commercial Metals Co., also known as CMC, expects the new mill to have an annual capacity of 500,000 tons. It will produce straight length and spooled rebar, according to a news release from the company. CMC expects the plant to begin operations toward the end of 2025,...
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia's predator problem

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) -- The Northside Vikings ended the defending Class 3 Champs 27 game winning streak in the Cave Spring Knights 57-38. Christiansburg High School Football coaches mentor …. CHRISTIANSBURG, VA(WFXR) -- The Christiansburg High School football program has continued to produce phenomenal talent on the field - but...
Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio

MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown

After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
7 Wild and Wonderful West Virginia Waterfalls

Approximately 275 West Virginia waterfalls exist. It is why hiking to waterfalls is one of the best things to do in West Virginia. But I’m sure you’d agree that you can’t go on a waterfall trail to several waterfalls within a single weekend. It’s just physically impossible, even if the waterfalls do not require much hiking.
