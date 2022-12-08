Read full article on original website
Police Investigating a Felony Retail Theft in Prattville
Prattville – Police Investigating a Felony Retail Theft. The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft and seeks the public’s help in. identifying the two suspects. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for a theft. investigation. The offense occurred, Saturday, November 26,...
WSFA
3 wounded, including juvenile, in downtown Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a downtown shooting that left three people injured early Sunday morning. According to police, units responded to the 100 block of Madison Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. There, authorities said two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Troy Police Seeking Three Female Theft Suspects
Troy police need your help identifying three females suspected of theft at Walmart. Police say they were called to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 231 at about 6PM on Monday, December 5. Investigators say the three females stole a large amount of merchandise and left the store going in an...
One man dead, another critical after shooting in Alabama business area
A shooting in Alabama’s capital left one person dead and another critically wounded, a local TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported an active scene at an AutoZone 2501 East South Boulevard, which is in the vicinity of where Montgomery police said the shooting occurred. Since the police typically do not name businesses involved in crimes, it’s possible the shooting occurred at the auto parts store.
alabamanews.net
WSFA
Prattville man gets prison after 2021 hit-and-run, police chase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 28-year-old Prattville man has been sentenced to federal prison following conviction on an early 2021 incident involving a hit-and-run that ended with a police chase and crash. Daniel Cole Ahearn’s plea agreement and sentencing comes nearly two years after a Jan. 13, 2021 hit-and-run...
WSFA
Montgomery bank robbery suspect sought
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of declining to identify the names of businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that a robbery happened in the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard. That’s the same area where a WSFA 12 News crew found a large police presence at the PNC Bank branch.
WSFA
2nd arrest made in August Georgiana murder case
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler confirms a second arrest has been made in a deadly shooting from this summer. Nacardyen Kendavarius Ball, 19, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Darren Stallworth. Stallworth was killed in the parking lot of Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge, located at 707 W State Highway 106, on Aug. 25.
Opelika Police searching for Ulta Cosmetics theft suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police are investigating a Theft of Property that occurred at Ulta Cosmetics, located at 2690 Enterprises Drive, and are asking for public assistance tp identify the two suspects involved. According to Opelika Police, on Dec. 4, surveillance video showed two suspects concealing merchandise inside their jackets before leaving the […]
alabamanews.net
Two juveniles charged in incident on Ann Street
Montgomery police have charged two juveniles in the disturbance involving shots fired on Ann Street Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the two juveniles, who have not been identified due to being under the age of 18, were taken into custody and charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Carry a Pistol.
WSFA
Montgomery police searching for leads in unsolved 2020 murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – Montgomery police are looking for leads and any information in Keshon Gardner’s murder. The 30-year-old was the city’s 30th homicide in 2020. He was gunned down in broad daylight in Regency Park on June 28, 2020. Gardner’s mother, Mollie Gardner, will never forget...
WSFA
2 arrested after months-long investigation into Greenville gambling operation
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A months-long investigation into illegal gambling has resulted in the arrests of two people and the seizure of multiple devices, guns and drugs, according to the Greenville Police Department. The department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant Thursday evening on a residence on South Pine...
WSFA
Reward offered for info in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information in a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash. Police said Don Paul Williams, 44, was struck by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the area of East South Boulevard at Norman Bridge Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said an unknown white vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
tallasseetribune.com
Two arrested in Tallassee on drug charges
The Tallassee Police Department arrested two while executing a search warrant Wednesday on Thelma Drive. “Two white males were arrested,” Tallassee police Chief Todd Buce said. “Derrick Robinson was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. William Ballentine was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a short-barrel shotgun.”
WSFA
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Thursday night crash. According to police, the single-vehicle wreck happened in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, just yards away from Faulkner University’s entrance. Authorities said the victim was transported to a local hospital. No...
WTVM
Neighbors speak out on destructive devices in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two East Alabama men are in jail this evening after being arrested for possession of destructive devices. It started as a call related to shots fired at a business overnight Tuesday but turned into a much more serious incident. An entire block of Jones Street in...
Two Alabama men arrested after homemade bomb found
Two Alabama men have been arrested after police found them with a bomb. Auburn Police Department investigators said Quintevis Jazuez Phillips, 30, of Auburn, Alabama, and Johnny Phillips Jr., 74, of Notasulga, Alabama, were arrested and charged with possession of an explosive device. Phillips was also charged with possessing a pistol without a permit.
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee man one of nine sentenced to federal prison
The ninth and final defendant was sentenced this week for his role in a Macon County-based drug trafficking operation. This concludes a series of sentencings involving nine members of a violent, neighborhood-based organization called the “31 Boys,” named for County Road 31 in Notasulga. According to court documents...
