Read full article on original website
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana reports first pediatric flu death of the season
(AP) - State health officials urged Indiana residents Monday to get vaccinated soon against influenza as hospitals face a surge in cases during a flu season that’s already claimed at least two dozen lives. State Health Commissioner Kris Box said flu transmission levels are currently high across Indiana and...
fortwaynesnbc.com
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun officially announces run for Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Senator Mike Braun formally announced his run for governor in 2024. The Republican senator made the official announcement on Monday after stating his interest to potentially run to replace current Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who cannot seek re-election due to term limits. 68-year-old Braun had...
Comments / 0