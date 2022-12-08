ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect

By Blake Eason
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday.

This all began just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, when officers responded to the 600 block of S. 6th Street, where 23-year-old Takeeva Brown said her kids, between the ages of 2 and 4, were missing, according to a court document.

The warrant said four children were discovered about a mile away from the apartment — more specifically, an industrial area in the 700 block of S. 2nd Street, which is near railroad tracks and the Cumberland River — shortly before 3 a.m. However, Brown’s apartment was searched to make sure the kids weren’t there.

As they searched the apartment, police reported finding food, liquid, and live cockroaches all over the floor, along with visible urine stains, based off the smell.

The court document said none of the three beds in the apartments had sheets on them, adding that the two children’s beds were dirty and soiled.

According to officials, Brown had no explanation for how the kids left the apartment overnight without her knowledge, other than the fact that she was sleeping. However, she did tell police this wasn’t the first time.

Brown was arrested and charged with multiple counts of felony child neglect for children under the age of 8, with a bond total of $42,000, the warrant stated.

Comments / 10

Summer Shipula
4d ago

23 years old with 4 kids under the age of 5? Can't believe people live like that. At least she wasn't starving them, or beating them. Whats going to happen now with them? What a distressing, sad, no good option situation. She was probably doing the best she can. CPS is a whole fresh nightmare. Seizing those kids from their home is TRAUMATIC. esp this time of year. my heart goes out to the babies.

bish you wish
3d ago

So, there was an opportunity to help this woman with her situation, and instead they threw her in jail, and I’m only guessing her children went into CPS custody, where there is already enough strain on that system. Get these people the proper help that they need and tools that they need to keep their house in order stop throwing these people in jail and taking their children. .

Antonio Jenkins
3d ago

how can we help the kid's is all I want to know.... clothes shoe's coat's or whatever.Who do I need to contact

