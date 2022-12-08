ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ontarians Urged to Utilize Staycation Tax Credit Before The Year Ends

According to a report from the Ottawa Citizen, there is only less than a month left for Ontarians to take advantage of the province’s Staycation Tax Credit. As per Anthony Annunziata, president of Tourism Niagara Canada, now is the best time for Ontario residents to take advantage of the Ontario Staycation Tax tax credit before it expires on December 31.
Common Instructions for Applicants to Department of Education Discretionary Grant Programs

Office for Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development, Department of Education. Notice; revised common instructions. On December 27, 2021, the Department of Education (Department) published a revised set of common instructions for applicants seeking funds under a Department discretionary grant competition as part of a broader effort to reduce barriers for applicants. These common instructions are referenced in individual competition notices inviting applications (NIAs). In this notice, the Department is publishing a revised version of the common instructions that supersedes the version published on December 27, 2021.
How to Calculate Your Annual Income for a Credit Card Application

A credit card company uses your annual income to determine whether to approve your application and how much credit to extend. Annual income may also help the credit card company calculate the applicant's monthly minimum payment. Still, it is up to you to ensure you can afford to pay your credit card balance each month, and that too starts with knowing your annual income. Reporting it correctly isn't only in your best interest, it's required by law.

