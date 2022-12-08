Taylor Swift and her legal team can finally “shake it off.” Two songwriters and Taylor Swift came to a decision to drop the lawsuit Monday after a five-year legal battle that claimed Swift had lifted the lyrics for her hit “Shake It Off,” reported Variety. Swift and songwriters Nathan Butler and Sean Hall — who were scheduled to go to face off at trial next month — asked the judge to “[dimiss] this action in its entirety.” Exact terms of the settlement are still unclear but, for now, the credits on the song — Swift and original co-writers Max Martin and Shellback...

7 MINUTES AGO