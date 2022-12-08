ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Taylor Swift ‘Shake It Off’ lawsuit reaches surprise settlement before trial

Taylor Swift and her legal team can finally “shake it off.” Two songwriters and Taylor Swift came to a decision to drop the lawsuit Monday after a five-year legal battle that claimed Swift had lifted the lyrics for her hit “Shake It Off,” reported Variety. Swift and songwriters Nathan Butler and Sean Hall — who were scheduled to go to face off at trial next month — asked the judge to “[dimiss] this action in its entirety.” Exact terms of the settlement are still unclear but, for now, the credits on the song — Swift and original co-writers Max Martin and Shellback...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody and Janelle Brown Both Know Their Marriage is DOOMED

Viewers know it. Their kids know it. Janelle and Kody Brown know that there’s something fundamentally wrong with their marriage. Well, yeah. That’s what years of emotional neglect and some pretty clear financial favoritism will do. During the Us Weekly sneak peek ahead of the Sunday, December 4...

