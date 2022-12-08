ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 18

gordy0
4d ago

It looks to me like the public access counsellor is just trying to rub salt in the wound and stir up needless trouble. Let bygones be bygones.

Reply(1)
5
politicians suck
3d ago

I thought the little hypocrite drunk said that all videos were going to be given to the public it's funny how rules change with this little slime bag. he knows that he and his family are all going to prison for stealing from your town he knows it he's trying to hide it his days coming.

Reply(8)
2
Jerry Fisher
3d ago

He already pled guilty and was fined $25. May as well give it to them. I'm sure he has nothing to hide.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Crandall announces run for FW City Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Stephanie Crandall has recently announced that she will be running for Fort Wayne City Council At-Large. Crandall currently serves as the director of intergovernmental affairs for the City of Fort Wayne. She says she wants to help better develop the southeast side of the city, stating that children on this side of town live about an average of 20 years less than children growing up on the city’s southwest side.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Mayor recognizes 75 City employees for years of service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Mayor Tom Henry recognized milestone years of service for 75 City of Fort Wayne employees this week. “City of Fort Wayne employees are committed to providing excellent services to residents, neighborhoods, and businesses,” said Mayor Henry. “It’s a highlight each year to recognize...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Overdose Deaths In County Reach New Record

WARSAW — 2022 isn’t over yet, but it’s already broken the record for most overdose deaths in a year. While requesting an additional appropriation of $50,000 before the Kosciusko County Council, Coroner Tony Ciriello reminded the council he had asked for a previous additional appropriation in September, but that money has ran out.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22

Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
PAULDING, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne Philharmonic plans free community concert amid strike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association announced on Friday that they will play a free holiday concert Saturday evening after their Holiday Pops performances were canceled amid their strike. On Thursday, the players’ association announced that they are going on strike after they failed...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Illness Concerns Continuing To Grow Locally

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A large number of people are coming down with respiratory illnesses – flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial (SIN-SITIAL) virus, also known as RSV. The three threaten a perfect storm of sick people needing care, some officials are calling the prospect a triple-demic. Dr. Thomas Gutwein, Allen County Health Commissioner told The Journal Gazette that the main threat is in the fact that all three are prominent at the same time. Local hospitals haven’t been inundated with more cases than they can handle, but Gutwein believes the situation could get a lot worse potentially over the next 6 to 8 weeks. The biggest share of cases now are flu in an unusually early arrival.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Police make arrest in double homicide in Paulding County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were found dead in Paulding County, Ohio and one man was taken into custody after a double homicide. Clay Dockery, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of theft. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said in...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WNDU

Gov. Holcomb grapples with low approval ratings

To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled materials you find in or around your house. John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry. Updated: 38 minutes ago. Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up...
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Boy, 13, taken into custody after Elkhart boy, 25, was shot

The Elkhart Police Department has taken a juvenile into custody in connection with an investigation into the shooting of another juvenile. It was just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, when 911 dispatch received a call of a shooting with injuries in the 1800 block of Canton Street. Elkhart...
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two From Pierceton Arrested After Domestic Incident

PIERCETON — Two people from Pierceton were arrested after a domestic incident. Amanda Kay Patrick, 33, 4113 E. 100S, Pierceton, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and strangulation, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. Charles Lynn Renschler, 44, 111...
PIERCETON, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Salvation Army says Angel Tree donations were stolen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Salvation Army announced on Monday that some of their Angel Tree items were stolen. Officials say that last Thursday, Dec. 8, someone stole from an Angel Tree donation site at the Coldwater Road Walmart. Officials also say that the person claimed to be a Salvation Army employee, despite having no affiliation.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy