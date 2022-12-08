FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A large number of people are coming down with respiratory illnesses – flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial (SIN-SITIAL) virus, also known as RSV. The three threaten a perfect storm of sick people needing care, some officials are calling the prospect a triple-demic. Dr. Thomas Gutwein, Allen County Health Commissioner told The Journal Gazette that the main threat is in the fact that all three are prominent at the same time. Local hospitals haven’t been inundated with more cases than they can handle, but Gutwein believes the situation could get a lot worse potentially over the next 6 to 8 weeks. The biggest share of cases now are flu in an unusually early arrival.

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO