Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Makes Major Location Change Announcement
A popular restaurant in Poughkeepsie will be closing its doors, but it isn't all bad news. Paula's Public House was founded in 2016 by Paula Young Borra, describes as a fun and friendly gastropub, serving food, drink and all good things to good people. Located at 2186 New Hackensack Rd...
A Snowplow Hit My Mailbox… Now What?
It's finally starting to look like a winter wonderland in the Hudson Valley, but what if a snowplow ruins your holiday spirit? Who's responsible if your mailbox falls victim to a massive plow blade all depends on where you live. I saw my first winter casualty this morning while walking...
Meet ‘The Ornament King’ In Wappingers, NY This Holiday Season
No doubt you have heard his name and you have most certainly seen his ornaments. Christopher Radko, a Hudson Valley native, has been referred to as "The Ornament King." It has been 15 years since Christopher added his magical art to Christmas trees and that is why I am excited to share that Christopher Radko is back and Adams Fairacre Farms in Wappingers Falls has him. Mr. Radko is ready to introduce his new hand-crafted glass ornament company and collection, HeARTfully Yours exclusively at Adams Fairarce Farms.
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
Popular Chicken Restaurant Finally Breaks Ground in Hudson Valley
The chicken sandwich that has caused a viral sensation will soon be available at a brand-new Hudson Valley location. If you love chicken you're gonna love this news. We told you back in 2020 that a plan was in the works to bring one of the nation's most popular chicken restaurants to a busy Hudson Valley shopping center. After years of red tape and paperwork, it's finally becoming a reality.
Major Chain Store No Longer Offering Paper Bags in Hudson Valley
A major retailer has decided to no longer offer paper bags to Hudson Valley customers starting next month. Two years ago New York State passed a law essentially outlawing the use of plastic bags at stores. As a result, many stores required customers to bring their own bags or charged a minimal fee to purchase a paper bag. Some stores, such as Target and Walmart, continued offering customers free bags but switched the complimentary service from plastic to paper to abide by the new law.
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
This Hidden Hudson Valley Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
Anytime you can find a place that has great food and also food-to-go, you have to share it. I am always looking for unique places that have homemade food. Places that I can enjoy food, eat-in, and support small business owners. If you find a gem like that let me...
CBS Newsman Gets Lost in Wappingers On His Way to Live Story
If you saw the CBS News truck driving frantically around the Hudson Valley this weekend, it's because they were lost. On Saturday morning the CBS New York News was scheduled to broadcast from Poughkeepsie. John Elliott was covering the holiday art sale at Poughkeepsie's Trolly Barn as a part of the program's Shop Local Saturday segment. The Arts Mid-Hudson annual pop-up event features dozens of local artisans selling their unique holiday gifts. This year's sale took place over the weekend and featured entertainment, local baked goods as well as handcrafted items for sale.
Popular Hudson Valley BBQ Restaurant Ready for New York Giants
Award-winning Hudson Valley BBQ is heading to MetLife Stadium. Football and BBQ, what a great combination. One popular, award-winning, Hudson Valley BBQ restaurant recently received some good news after a referral from their bbq family, and they're headed to East Rutherford, NJ this month. Newburgh's Handsome Devil BBQ has been...
Horrific Prank Turning Heads on Rte 9 in Fishkill
Did you have to do a double-take when looking at this photo? So did I. Is the bizarre decoration on the roof of this driver's car going too far?. I don't know if this is a prank or some sort of protest but it is horrifying Hudson Valley residents. Imagine...
Guinness World Record-holding family from Dutchess beats own holiday lights record
The Gay family won in 2014 with more than 601,000 lights. That's 101,000 fewer than they have this year.
Officials Promise ‘Repercussions’ For F-Word Flag at Family Event
A Hudson Valley town is still reeling after a vulgar float was allowed to participate in a holiday parade. On Saturday, the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Local businesses were invited to decorate their vehicles in lights and enter them in a contest. One of those businesses, Snow Fountain Supply, added a political message to their truck that outraged many families in attendance.
Multiple stabbings, one fatal, across Hudson Valley this weekend
A double stabbing incident was reported in New Windsor on Sunday, marking at least the second stabbing incident in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.
Popular Hudson Valley Bar Plans NYE Party For New York Parents
A very popular brewery in the Hudson Valley is hosting a New Year's Eve party for parents that won't be able to stay up until midnight. The Newburgh Brewing Company is hosting its first New Year's Eve party. This event is called a "NYE Party For People with Kids so 5pm is Perfect, Thanks Very Much."
Emergency Crews in the Hudson Valley Save Man and Dog From Water
We would do just about anything to save our pets. For many, that means putting themselves in peril if it means rescuing their cat, dog, or whatever else they may own. Police and firefighters from multiple agencies across the Hudson Valley worked together to save not just an escaped dog, but the owner who had gone to try to rescue the pet.
28 Year Old Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Dutchess County Following Counterfeit Oxy Pill Sales
An ongoing investigation in Dutchess County has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Hyde Park resident on a class B Felony charge for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree. Jamie Veile, Hyde Park Resident, Apprehended by Dutchess County Drug Task Force. On Saturday, December 10th,...
Massive fire consumes Ossining home
A massive fire consumed a home Sunday afternoon at 4 State Street in Ossining.
Beloved Pub Owner Turning over the Keys to New Staff
Growing up in Orange County I must have passed Loughran's Irish Pub at least once a week. Since I moved to Ulster County, I don't get down to Salisbury Mills that often but I can say that it would be weird to drive down Route 94 by Loughran's and not see it open.
Sheriff Says Hudson Valley Man Tried to Bring Controlled Substance into Jail
It's probably not the wisest of ideas to bring narcotics into a correctional facility. Then again, this genius here allegedly tried to steal from a "shop with a cop" event in Florida recenlty. Sometimes people just aren't thinking. Hudson Valley Man Faces Charges. Offcials say one local man is facing...
