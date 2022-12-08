Read full article on original website
Lumen Raises $62M for Handheld Device to Measure Metabolic Health
– Lumen, the metabolic health company behind the first handheld device to measure your metabolism through the breath, today announced that it has raised $62M in a series B funding round led by Pitango Venture Capital. – Participating investors include Hanwha Group, Resolute Ventures, RiverPark Ventures, Unorthodox Ventures, Almeda Capital,...
AHI Acquires Canadian-based wellteq Digital Health Inc.
– Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd acquires Canadian health technology company wellteq Digital Health Inc. This transaction follows the acquisition of South Africa based Vertica Health (Pty) Ltd in August, a biomathematical health risk modelling platform. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The 3-company combination creates the only...
Rgenta Therapeutics Raises $52M for Integrative RNA-Targeting Discovery Platform
– Rgenta Therapeutics Inc. raises a $52M Series A round led by AZ-CICC Healthcare Investment Fund with participation from all existing investors and new investors including Korean Investment Partners, Delos Capital. – Rgenta Therapeutics is focusing on developing RNA-targeting medicines for historically undruggable disease targets. Targeting the “Undruggables”. Only...
Persistent Partners with Amazon HealthLake to Transform Population Health
– Persistent Systems, a global Digital Engineering provider, expands its relationship with AWS by partnering with Amazon HealthLake to help its Healthcare and Life Sciences clients accelerate their care transformation journeys. – The partnership will enable Persistent’s clients to improve quality of care and scale their population health initiatives with...
AWS Launches Amazon Omics for Precision Medicine
– AWS announced the launch of a new service, Amazon Omics, to help bioinformaticians, researchers, and scientists store, query, and analyze genomic, transcriptomic, and other omics data and generate insights to improve health and advance scientific discoveries. – The explosion of “omics” data, such as genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic data,...
Eyenovia Secures $15M for Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Technologies
– Eyenovia, Inc., a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing the Optejet® delivery system for use both in combination with its own drug-device therapeutic programs for mydriasis, presbyopia and pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced that the company enters a $15M credit facility with the Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. (“Avenue Venture Debt Fund” or “Avenue”).
Nuance Announces Strategic Collaborations at RNSA22
– Nuance Communications announced a series of strategic partnership announcements at RNSA 2022. – Nuance announces that Kentucky-based Baptist Health and Pennsylvania-based Einstein Healthcare have joined the Nuance Precision Imaging Network (PIN). The addition of these healthcare systems will empower collaborative care teams with AI-powered insights from diagnostic imaging at the point-of-care.
care.ai Secures $27M for AI-Powered Smart Patient Rooms
Care.ai, a Orlando, FL-based first and only AI-powered ambient monitoring platform in healthcare raises $27M in funding from Crescent Cove Advisors. – The company plans to use the funding to accelerate growth and scale deployments of the industry’s first smart care facility platform throughout the U.S. AI-Powered Smart Patient...
HLTH22: 6 Digital Health Executives Share Key Takeaways
We reached out to six digital health executives for their key takeaways and reflection from attending the recent HLTH22 conference. Sunny Kumar, MD, Partner at GSR Ventures, a $3B AUM venture firm investing in early-stage digital health companies. The most fascinating element of HLTH 2022 were the concurrent contrasts. Set...
RNSA22: Couchbase on AWS Enables Arthrex to Improve Patient Outcomes with IoT Data
– Couchbase, Inc., the cloud database platform company, today announced that Arthrex, a global leader in minimally invasive surgical technology, selected Couchbase on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to improve patient outcomes. – Embedded in the Arthrex Synergy product family, Couchbase is used in customer hospitals and operating rooms to manage...
Lunit, CARPL.ai Partner to Accelerate AI-Powered Medical Imaging
– Lunit signed a global distribution agreement to provide its AI-based radiology solutions for clinical use via CARPL.ai’s platform. Lunit is a South Korean-based AI software company devoted to developing AI solutions for precision diagnostics and treatment support, mainly focused on conquering cancer. – The partnership will deliver Lunit...
Digital Health VCs Cite ROI & Clinical Validation As Greatest Markers of Company’s Success
– Investors in the healthcare technology space believe a measurable return on investment (ROI) and clinical validation of the technology’s platform will be the greatest indicators of company success in 2023, according to a new survey of top digital health investors by GSR Ventures. – ROI was deemed “important”...
labroots.com
The Impact of AI on Drug Discovery
Artificial Intelligence, also known as “AI”, has been the talk of the past year. AI performs and responds to complex tasks, as it is built to mimic human intelligence. As of right now, AI is already fairly common in the medical field, as it schedules online appointments for patients, check-in for appointments, availability of an electronic medical record (EMR), follow-up & reminder calls. It is also commonly used to warn prescribers and pharmacists about potential adverse drug effects when combining a plethora of medications.1 The true untapped potential of AI is vast, and the possibilities of a positive patient impact with AI is infinite. See video below.
Aetion, FDA to Evaluate Real-World Data Standardization for COVID-19
– Aetion, a provider of real-world evidence (RWE) technology and analytics, today announced that the FDA has extended Aetion’s contract to evaluate real-world data (RWD) involving COVID-19 medical countermeasures. – Aetion will be expanding its work to evaluate data standardization in the context of COVID-19. Aetion has been collaborating...
RNSA22: Philips Unveils AI-Enhanced Informatics Solutions to Optimize Radiology Workflow
– Today at RNSA22, Philips unveils its next-generation Advanced Visualization Workspace, including new cardiac MR Suite with new workflow and user interface, new AI powered CT ASPECT Scoring, and enhanced CT Liver Analysis applications. – New integrated diagnostic approach connects radiology, cardiology, pathology, and oncology to securely unite data and...
Site Enablement Platforms Can Accelerate Clinical Trials by 6 Weeks and Reduce Costs by Over $1M
– Florence HealthcareTM, a clinical research technology company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, recently announced the completion of a year-long third-party study on the impact of Site Enablement PlatformsTM on clinical research timelines and costs. – The study by Marketcap Consulting is the first to compare how traditional site management approaches...
HeartSciences & Rutgers Partner to Develop AI-based ECG Algorithms
– Heart Test Laboratories, a medical technology company focused on saving lives by making an ECG a far more valuable screening tool through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), announced that it has entered into a multi-year collaboration agreement with Rutgers University (Rutgers). – HeartSciences and Rutgers will collaborate to...
MedicalXpress
Helping a wider audience visualize the life cycle of the coronavirus
The coronavirus has become a feature of life in our society. But how does the virus work precisely? Researchers at the University of Maastricht have produced a unique animated video that visualizes the life cycle of the virus for a general audience using real-life microscopic images of infected cells. At...
PayZen Nabs $200M for Personalized, No-Cost Patient Financing
– PayZen, the fintech company tackling healthcare affordability with personalized, no-cost patient financing solutions raises a $220 million growth round. The round is composed of $20 million in equity financing and a $200 million credit facility led by 7wireVentures, while Viola Credit provided a $200 million warehouse credit facility to support continued market expansion.
Driving Healthcare Operational Efficiency with IoT Sensing as a Service
Amid widespread staffing shortages across the healthcare sector, the need for IoT-enabled digital transformation in hospitals and patient care facilities is increasingly clear. For the first time since 2004, a lack of staffing has overtaken financial volatility as the No. 1 concern among healthcare CEOs in the American College of Healthcare Executives’ annual survey. Meanwhile, from canceled appointments to delayed surgeries, more than half of all U.S. patients report reductions in care quality due to personnel shortages. The problem is even further magnified in rural areas, with rural-based primary healthcare professionals ranking care quality as a greater concern than access to care within their communities.
