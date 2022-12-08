Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner's Wife Shares First Instagram Post After WNBA Star's Release From Russian Prison
"To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form," Cherelle Griner wrote Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle is opening up about their "journey to heal," and thanking those who helped her along the way, as she advocated for her wife's return from a Russian prison for several months. In her first Instagram post since Brittney's return to the U.S. this week, Cherelle — who married the WNBA star in 2019 — wrote that her "heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts...
Popculture
Brittney Griner Works in Russian Prison in New Footage
Brittney Griner is seen working in a Russian penal colony in new video footage. The footage shows, the WNBA star inside a warehouse at the IK-2 female penal colony in Mordovia. According to PEOPLE, Griner, 32, moved to the penal colony in mid-November. According to ESPN, Griner's size prevented her...
Russian Penal Colony Where Brittney Griner Is Living Out Her 9-Year Sentence Is 'Not a Good Place'
Former inmates have stories of brutality from prison staff, while human rights activists in the country tell PEOPLE conditions at the IK-2 penal colony seem to get "worse and worse" The Russian penal colony where Brittney Griner is now serving out her nine-year sentence is notorious for its brutal treatment of the female inmates, according to former prisoners and human rights activists. Situated in the small town of Yavas, about 270 miles southeast of Moscow, penal colony IK-2 was founded for the Soviet gulag system in 1931. Ivan...
Fox Host Swipes at Brittney Griner While Announcing Her Release
Maria Bartiromo just couldn’t help but get in a dig at Brittney Griner’s patriotism while announcing her release from a Russian prison camp after close to a year in custody for carrying a minuscule amount of cannabis oil through the Moscow airport back in February.After interviewing a former FBI agent who questioned the “political motive” behind the Biden administration’s decision to swap Griner for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, Bartiromo shared her own prediction about how the WNBA star’s character might be affected by her harrowing experience.“I wonder if her stance on American freedom and liberty changes after...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
Texas Native Brittney Griner Ignored by Abbott in Tweet for Whelan Release
Griner, a Houston native, is expected to land at a San Antonio airport late Thursday evening or early Friday morning, according to media reports.
See the Joyful Moment Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Learned the WNBA Star Was Coming Home
Brittney and Cherelle have since had their reunion, nearly 10 months after her arrest, in San Antonio, Texas New video from the White House captures the special moment Cherelle Griner found out her wife, Brittney Griner, was on a plane back to the United States "She's on the ground," President Joe Biden told Cherelle. The WNBA star's wife said was in disbelief at first, before Biden confirmed, "Yep, she's on the ground," as the two hugged. "It's just such a great day," Cherelle told Biden, Vice President Kamala...
‘I want to talk’: Brittney Griner opened up during her long trip home
WASHINGTON — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
Brittney Griner shows gratitude to flight crew on trip home to U.S.
Brittney Griner was excited to socialize after 10 months spent in a Russian prison, quickly taking to the flight crew bringing her home to the United States.
Brittney Griner in Texas medical facility as political fallout over swap continues
Brittney Griner, the American basketball star who has been released from almost 10 months of detention in Russia in a prisoner swap with the notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, is undergoing physical and mental evaluation at a Texas army facility as part of her rehabilitation to the US. The two-time...
NPR
The Deal That Freed Brittney Griner
President Biden on Thursday announced the negotiated release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a penal colony in Russia and her return to the U.S. She had been detained since February, when Russian authorities found a small amount of hash oil in vape cartidges that were in her luggage when she arrived in the country.
NBC News issues correction after reporting Biden had a ‘choice’ between Griner or Whelan in prisoner swap
NBC News issued a correction after reporting President Biden could have received Paul Whelan, instead of Brittney Griner, in the controversial trade for Viktor Bout.
Tucker Carlson tears into Griner prisoner swap
Fox News host Tucker Carlson tore into the White House over the prisoner swap that secured the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, accusing the administration of favoring Griner over former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. While officials pushed for the release of both Americans held in Russia and said Moscow didn’t give an option for…
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died during Argentina-Netherlands game at FIFA World Cup Qatar, brother says
In an emotional video, his brother Eric Wahl said that Grant Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to a World Cup game in Qatar.
WNBA's Cathy Engelbert Looking for Ways to Pay Players More to Avoid Another Brittney Griner Situation
"We need to do a better job from the league of placing them in internships, in apprenticeships, in skill sets," Engelbert said on Thursday WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert says the league is continuing to explore ways to financially compensate players enough so that they won't have to play overseas. Engelbert held a press conference following the news that Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody on Thursday, and was asked how the WNBA can prevent a similar situation from happening again. Engelbert said she...
U.S. diplomat: Griner swap was "take-it-or-leave-it"
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said the prisoner swap agreed with Russia, to exchange WNBA star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, was a "take-it-or-leave-it" offer tabled by a government "that isn't bound by law or morals."
Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison and everyone is not happy about it
Brittney Griner was freed from Russian imprisonment Thursday, December 8, 2022, after the United States and Russian officials successfully negotiated a prisoner swap. Griner spent 294 days in captivity, following her February arrest for possession of vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. A Russian court found her guilty of drug smuggling with criminal intent. She was sentenced to nine years in prison and fined $16,000.
