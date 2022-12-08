ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
Bear runs through FL town • FL grandma stops brutal attack • Sick FL father stuck overseas • Couple saves baby

A viewer sent FOX 35 News drone footage of a bear running through a Florida town, a grandmother and her daughter helped stop an attack on a security guard in Osceola County, a family vacation turned nightmare has left a Florida father who fell ill, stuck overseas, and a Florida deputy and dispatcher heroically saved a choking baby: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.
