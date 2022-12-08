ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

WCSO: Grinch arrested for aggravated burglary; funds for bond to go to nonprofit

By Mackenzie Moore
 4 days ago

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — He’s a mean one — and a naughty one — but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) found a way to use his Christmas crime to help others.

The WCSO on Wednesday arrested the Grinch, who was caught green-handed stealing Christmas.

“We long thought it was a crime ring, but the Grinch apparently acted alone,” said Sheriff Keith Sexton in a news release.

A home alarm in the 400 block of Bugaboo Springs Road led deputies to the culprit, whom they reportedly found with a bag stuffed with packages, decorations and candy. The suspect, identified as the Grinch, reportedly confessed to the crime.

“The Grinch was transported to the Washington County Detention Center with minimal fuss, although during a body scan it did appear his heart is two sizes too small,” a WCSO news release reads.

One Facebook commenter asked the sheriff’s office where the Grinch’s possible accomplice, Max, was during this incident; however, authorities revealed Max was too busy filling out an application to join the WCSO K-9 detail.

The Grinch remains in the detention center on a $10,000 bond. Those interested in contributing to that bond can do so by donating to the Children’s Advocacy Center of the First Judicial District by clicking HERE .

Grinch in court (Photo: WCSO)

The Children’s Advocacy Center is a private, not-for-profit organization that provides child protective services, law enforcement, prosecution, mental health, medical, education and other resources in a community response to child abuse. It serves Washington, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson counties.

On Thursday, the Grinch appeared before 1st Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street, who did not release the green-bodied suspect being represented pro bono by local attorney, Chris Rogers. The judge reminded the community they had to donate to the Children’s Advocacy Center to help with the Grinch’s bond.

More charges against the Grinch are pending.

The WCSO used this incident as an example to warn community members to take extra steps this holiday season to ensure vehicles remain locked when unattended and to keep any valuables out of sight. At home, authorities encourage online shoppers to track packages and remove boxes from the porch as soon as possible. Doors should remain locked, and neighbors should keep a watch out for any suspicious activity, which should be reported to law enforcement immediately.

