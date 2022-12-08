Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Spokane Valley initiates full residential plow
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley initiated a full residential plow Sunday afternoon. Road crews with the City of Spokane Valley will be clearing snow and ice off the streets. Warmer temperatures on Saturday and early Sunday left a lot of snow, slush and ice on some roads. With 624 lane miles to plow, the City of Spokane Valley says...
Gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — If driving in this weather is giving you some problems, you can feel a bit better by paying less for gas at the pump. Across the Inland Northwest, gas prices have been getting cheaper and cheaper. According to AAA, gas prices across the country have an average price of $3.262 a gallon. The average price for gas...
KREM
People move into Spokane Catalyst Housing Project
After a fourth-month wait, people are finally moving into the Catalyst Project on Sunset Boulevard. Most of them are coming from the I-90 homeless encampment.
KTVB
Coeur d'Alene council spending $1 million on police expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d’Alene jumped on a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and will spend nearly $1.2 million on a piece of land for expansion of the police department, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “The value...
City of Spokane launching fully-city snow response operations
SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Spokane are doing a full plow of the streets following more snowfall Friday night and Saturday morning. The City says crews are in neighborhoods and arterials plowing the snow. Crews have been working since Friday working to clear out thick snow and address other neighborhoods with snow issues. The weather (snowfall levels,...
Spokane councilors delay vote on Snake River dam removal to meet with tribes
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilors Jonathan Bingle and Michael Cathcart have postponed the vote on a resolution voicing opposition to the removal of four lower Snake River dams to further explore issues raised by tribal leaders. “I met recently with the Spokane tribe to hear their concerns...
'Vibrant and safe': Rathdrum City major reports city is financially stable
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The city of Rathdrum is financially stable, vibrant and safe. Mayor Vic Holmes was pleased to announce this Thursday evening when he delivered his State of the City address, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A few more than a dozen people...
Power outages in Spokane area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Saturday as snow blanketed the area and winter weather advisories are in place. As of Saturday at 5 p.m., Avista has reported 323 active power outages. More than 150 customers are without power across Spokane. Here...
Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Mechanics Working to Repair WSDOT Snowplows That Were Struck Earlier This Week
SPOKANE - Washington State Department of Transportation mechanics in Spokane have been working hard the last couple of days to repair two snowplows that were damaged after being struck earlier this week. In an update shared Thursday afternoon, the WSDOT says mechanics hope to have the plows back on the...
Project ID looking for new home
SPOKANE, Wash. — The non-profit Project ID is looking for a new home after the company's landlord looks to nearly double their rent. But since then, there's been an overwhelming amount of support for the organization. Project ID provides programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their current...
Rescue crews remove body from Spokane River near Spokane Police Academy
SPOKANE, Wash.— Rescue crews have removed a body from the Spokane River near the Spokane Police Academy. The Spokane Fire Department said they saw a man enter the river who was later lost in the river at North Waterworks Street and East Surro Avenue. Rescue crews eventually located and recovered the body from the river. They say the body was...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley congressional candidate receives threatening letter
One Spokane Valley congressional candidate received a threatening letter to her office containing racial slurs, blood smears and a swastika symbol. Sheriffs deputies and the FBI are investigating this as a hate crime.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint OKs City Beach goose hunt
SANDPOINT — In a 4-1 vote, the Sandpoint City Council approved a goose hunt Wednesday at Sandpoint City Beach Park. Under the plan approved by the council, the hunt would occur twice a week for about three weeks during the Canada goose hunting season. Applications, which are being taken...
Spokane Co. snowplows to get new design for next snowstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of Spokane County workers designed a new modification for snow plows. Public Works says it will save taxpayers money and help keep snow out of driveway entrances. Spokane County Public Works says plow gates, which keep snow out of people’s driveways, cost around $12,000 per plow. Because of this, its welders came up with their...
Construction delays on the Thor/Freya project grow with winter weather
SPOKANE, Wash. — Roads are still closed, detours are still in place, and snow is piling up as the City of Spokane waits for the roads to clear. The Thor/Freya construction project was supposed to be wrapped up last month, but the community is still weaving in and out of traffic cones in that area. The snow has brought construction...
Spokane City Council holds executive session in response to law enforcement at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday afternoon, the Spokane City Council held an executive session in response to the last two days of law enforcement at Camp Hope. Councilmembers met with their legal team to get advice about the recent visits, and what officers are legally allowed to do without a judge’s order. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies had...
Communities around Spokane frustrated with city's plow work ahead of next snowstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Inland Northwesters are trying to get ahead of incoming snow, but some people living on streets still covered with snow from the last storm are feeling a little left behind, which can leave room for more problems. "Crestline was not only covered in snow, but because...
KHQ Right Now
More than 3,000 Avista, Inland Power customers without power
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 3,000 Avista and Inland power customers are without power as warm and wet snow falls across the Inland Northwest. According to Inland Power's outage map, 1,847 customers are without power. Avista's outage map shows 2,861 customers without power. Avista said it is aware of the...
Air 4 Adventure: Traveling over the Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee
COLUMBIA RIVER, Wash. — If you are looking for a change in scenery and a little adventure, we have just the thing for you. About 100 miles west of Spokane are two geographical wonders — the Grand Coulee and the Moses Coulee. Carved by ice-age floods, the areas offer miles of hiking trails and views of what was once the...
Comments / 0