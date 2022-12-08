ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley initiates full residential plow

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley initiated a full residential plow Sunday afternoon. Road crews with the City of Spokane Valley will be clearing snow and ice off the streets. Warmer temperatures on Saturday and early Sunday left a lot of snow, slush and ice on some roads. With 624 lane miles to plow, the City of Spokane Valley says...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — If driving in this weather is giving you some problems, you can feel a bit better by paying less for gas at the pump. Across the Inland Northwest, gas prices have been getting cheaper and cheaper. According to AAA, gas prices across the country have an average price of $3.262 a gallon. The average price for gas...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane launching fully-city snow response operations

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Spokane are doing a full plow of the streets following more snowfall Friday night and Saturday morning. The City says crews are in neighborhoods and arterials plowing the snow. Crews have been working since Friday working to clear out thick snow and address other neighborhoods with snow issues. The weather (snowfall levels,...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Power outages in Spokane area

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Saturday as snow blanketed the area and winter weather advisories are in place. As of Saturday at 5 p.m., Avista has reported 323 active power outages. More than 150 customers are without power across Spokane. Here...
SPOKANE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Mechanics Working to Repair WSDOT Snowplows That Were Struck Earlier This Week

SPOKANE - Washington State Department of Transportation mechanics in Spokane have been working hard the last couple of days to repair two snowplows that were damaged after being struck earlier this week. In an update shared Thursday afternoon, the WSDOT says mechanics hope to have the plows back on the...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Project ID looking for new home

SPOKANE, Wash. — The non-profit Project ID is looking for a new home after the company's landlord looks to nearly double their rent. But since then, there's been an overwhelming amount of support for the organization. Project ID provides programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their current...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint OKs City Beach goose hunt

SANDPOINT — In a 4-1 vote, the Sandpoint City Council approved a goose hunt Wednesday at Sandpoint City Beach Park. Under the plan approved by the council, the hunt would occur twice a week for about three weeks during the Canada goose hunting season. Applications, which are being taken...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane City Council holds executive session in response to law enforcement at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday afternoon, the Spokane City Council held an executive session in response to the last two days of law enforcement at Camp Hope. Councilmembers met with their legal team to get advice about the recent visits, and what officers are legally allowed to do without a judge’s order. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies had...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

More than 3,000 Avista, Inland Power customers without power

SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 3,000 Avista and Inland power customers are without power as warm and wet snow falls across the Inland Northwest. According to Inland Power's outage map, 1,847 customers are without power. Avista's outage map shows 2,861 customers without power. Avista said it is aware of the...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy