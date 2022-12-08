Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
CNBC
Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch its own buy now, pay later loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
Sioux City Journal
Smart Money: Rising Interest Rates, and Budgeting With Apps
Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions. This week’s episode starts with a discussion about who is hurt the most by the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes. Then we pivot to this week’s money question from a listener who left this voicemail:...
Blue Apron laying off 10% of corporate workforce
Meal kit company Blue Apron announced Thursday that it was reducing its workforce in an effort to reduce expenses and streamline operations amid the uncertain economic environment.
fintechnexus.com
Curve’s $1 billion Credit Suisse loan fuels live rehearsal for ambitious goals
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, payments app Curve closed on a $1-billion credit facility deal to fund loans across the UK, EU, and US. Credit Suisse will back the Curve Flex split-pay option the company offers on transactions within the app. After launching crypto rewards payments in...
Icanic Brands Announces Corporate Name Change To Leef Brands
Icanic Brands Company Inc. ICNAF ICAN announced that the Canadian Securities Exchange has granted the company approval to change its corporate name to Leef Brands Inc. In connection with the name change, the company’s common shares will trade under the new trading symbol, “LEEF” as of December 7th, 2022. The company’s new CUSIP is 52426X104 and its new ISIN is CA52426X1042.
theindustry.fashion
Quiz sees 48% increase in H1 retail revenues
Omni-channel fashion brand Quiz has reported a significant increase in profitability and a strengthened cash position in the H1 period ending 30 September 2022. The group saw revenues increased 37% to £49.4m, a rise of £13.4m compared to £36.0m in the previous year, reflecting stronger consumer demand for the Quiz brand. The company said the revenues rise is likely higher than expected due to "softer prior year comparatives as a result of COVID-19 related disruption".
monitordaily.com
Business Jet Market Exhibits Strong Performance in Q3/22
According to Global Jet Capital’s Q3/22 business aviation market brief, the business jet market exhibited strong performance in the third quarter, continuing a trend that began in the second half of 2020. Driven by new users and returning customers, flight operations improved on a year-over-year basis, while demand translated...
Shareholder-rights firms circling as Daktronics postpones earnings report
Multiple law firms specializing in shareholder rights are inviting affected investors to contact them after a regulatory filing raised concerns about the finances of Brookings-based Daktronics. Shares of the company tumbled after it announced Tuesday that it was postponing its earnings report and also rescheduling a conference call about the report to 10 a.m. Central […] The post Shareholder-rights firms circling as Daktronics postpones earnings report appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Winter in Silicon Valley: The tech companies hit hardest by mass layoffs
Tech companies are attempting to ride out an industry downturn through a growing wave of layoffs.
Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard gets backing of major tech union
The president of the Communications Workers of America argued to the FTC that the governing body should approve Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
Salesforce employees are bracing for more layoffs amid the company's major executive exodus
Employees say they are fearing more cost-cutting and layoffs amidst Salesforce's leadership shakeup.
TechCrunch
Airtable, last valued at $11 billion for its no-code software, lays off over 250
(Update: The layoff was announced internally alongside an executive departure. Airtable’s chief revenue officer, chief people officer and chief product officer have all parted ways with the company, effective today, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch.) Now, Airtable’s employees are facing the same feeling. Last valued at $11 billion, the...
scaffoldmag.com
Sunbelt makes 27 acquisitions in six months
Ashtead Group has made 27 acquisitions at a cost of US$609 million in the six months to 31 October. Most of the deals were in North America where it added 72 locations in the period, more than half of those through acquisitions. The company reported a 26% increase in group...
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
ValueWalk
A Final Tech Dash As The Year Draws Closer To An End
It has been a challenging year on the market amid surging inflation and aggressive monetary tightening by the central bank. Investors and analysts have been burning the midnight oil extra hard this year, scrambling in all sorts of directions to find cushioning assets that can shield their portfolios from a potential recession.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Nitro Software gets sweetened bid from top shareholder Potentia
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software Ltd said on Friday it got a higher A$2 per share offer with a scrip alternative from private equity firm Potentia Capital, matching a rival bid from KKR Inc's Alludo. Nitro said it would consider the offer from Potentia, its biggest shareholder with...
GE is splitting into three parts. The CFO of its Healthcare unit outlines his strategy for 2023
As GE Healthcare will become a public company in January, Helmut Zodl is focused on finance and IT.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Buyers Edge buys restaurant accounting company RASI
Buyers Edge Platform, a source of supply chain intelligence for restaurants, is buying a restaurant accounting company. It acquired RASI—short for Restaurant Accounting Services Inc.—for an undisclosed amount. It’s the 12th acquisition since 2016 and second this year for Buyers Edge, which owns a variety of brands related to supply chain, procurement and data designed to help restaurants make smarter purchases.
Comments / 0