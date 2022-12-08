ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Survey says: Take the tax off Social Security benefits

By Laura Polacheck
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ilxle_0jc0UX4200

Utahn voters of all ages and across party lines agree; legislators should take the tax off of Social Security benefits.

These findings were part of an AARP Utah survey , which said the findings underscore their support for Governor Cox and state legislators to make eliminating the tax a top priority in next year's legislative session.

Utah is one of just 11 states that still taxes these benefits.

Utah State Representatives Walt Brooks (R-Dt. 75) and Norman Thurston (R-Dt. 62) have already opened bill files addressing the tax on Social Security benefits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=286AI2_0jc0UX4200 AARP Utah

“Our survey shows that Utah voters want the state tax on Social Security benefits eliminated for all taxpayers. Utahns are paying more to put groceries on their tables, take their lifesaving medicines, and put gas in their tanks, said Danny Harris, AARP Utah Associate State Director for Advocacy.

"Entirely removing the state tax on Social Security benefits is the first step the Utah Legislature can take to provide tax relief to more Utahns.”

AARP Utah encourages Utahns to sign this petition encouraging elected officials to make this change.

Currently Utah taxes Social Security benefits on income of $37,000 or higher for individual filers and $62,000 or higher for joint filers.

Survey results also show that 84 percent of Utah voters are unfamiliar with Utah's tax circuit breaker program which provides tax relief to older homeowners and renters who meet eligibility requirements.

Go here to see the complete survey.

Comments / 7

Related
utahstories.com

Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?

There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
UTAH STATE
R.A. Heim

Many Idaho Residents to Receive Two Stimulus Checks Before Christmas

Photo of cash in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does not one but two stimulus checks from the state sound right now? Well, many Idaho residents will receive two state stimulus checks this year. One bill giving you payment was passed early this year and the other bill was passed just a few months ago. The first stimulus payment is whichever amount is higher: $75 per family member, or 12% of the tax liability on your 2020 Idaho return. You can learn more about this specific payment here.
IDAHO STATE
KSLTV

Utah holds 1st Gender Marker Change Day

SALT LAKE CITY — On Friday, Shannon Woodbury legally confirmed the name and gender she has been using for over a decade. “I came out as transgender way back in 2008,” she said. “My old name, I haven’t gone by that in a really long time. Even my bank and my job have used my new name for paychecks and stuff. I’ve had jobs that have put me down as my preferred gender, as female, for years. But clearly, I’ve wanted to do it officially for a very long time.”
UTAH STATE
byu.edu

BYU research: Housing market prices, purchasing decisions being driven by unseen forces

Buyers perceive greater value in homes with whole, rounded numbers. As the supply of unsold housing increases in Utah — and across the nation — and as home prices continue to fall, new research coauthored by a BYU Marriott School of Business professor has discovered under-the-radar forces that are quietly impacting home pricing and purchasing decisions.
UTAH STATE
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project

Worker shortage puts Utah’s prison in ‘crisis’

The following story was reported and written by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Utah’s $1.04 billion new prison was supposed to be the start of a revolution in how the state deals with incarcerated felons — with a laserlike focus on safety and rehabilitation. Instead, it’s being run with a bare-bones staff in crisis mode.
UTAH STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Corner Crossing’ Case Could Reshape Wyoming’s Trespass Laws

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Recognizing that a pending lawsuit over a “corner crossing” could have sweeping implications for Wyoming’s land access and trespass policy, advocacy groups for ranchers and hunters are weighing in. The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Backcountry Hunters &...
WYOMING STATE
KUTV

Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front

Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
LOGAN, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy