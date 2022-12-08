Read full article on original website
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Former Chester Bus Driver Kept Vigil for ‘America’s Unknown Child’
Rita O’Vary visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli on Thursday at Ivy Hill Cemetery in PhiladelphiaPhoto byJose F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Rita O’Vary stood Thursday morning looking at the two granite markers at Ivy Hill Cemetery in East Mount Airy, the gravesite of Joseph Augustus Zarelli, writes Jesse Bunch for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead on Sunday afternoon.
Elizabeth Capalidi’s husband reportedly led police to what are believed to be her remains
The disturbing story surrounding the October disappearance of 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi took a new turn over the weekend, when her husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody. He reportedly took authorities to a wooded area near the Philadelphia International Airport where human remains were found. The remains have not yet...
Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.A spokesperson for the Bucks...
Multiple suspects sought for homicide inside Northeast Philadelphia home
Police are hoping newly released surveillance video will help them find the suspects wanted in a deadly robbery at a home in Northeast Philadelphia.
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close. The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
Police: Man shot, killed outside school in Port Richmond
Philadelphia Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a school in Port Richmond.
Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A child’s piggy bank was just one of many items stolen from a Philadelphia home last week. Police are now asking the public to help identify a commercial burglary suspect who robbed a homeowner of their valuables. The Philadelphia Police Department reported that on December 4, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear The post Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Man killed after shooting erupts near SEPTA station in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA - A Sunday morning shooting claimed the life of one man in Philadelphia's Frankford section. Police found the 32-year-old victim when responding to the area near a SEPTA station on the 4700 block of Oxford Avenue. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, and pronounced dead...
Yeadon Woman Trapped in Mexico, Separated From Family
The children in the Roberts family do their homework in YeadonPhoto byHeather Khalifa, The Philadelphia Inquirer. It was supposed to be a routine four-day trip to Mexico so Karen Serrano Roberts of Yeadon, a Mexican national, could have legal resident status in the United States.
22-year-old man shot to death on second floor of N.J. home, investigators say
A 22-year-old Glassboro man was found shot to death early Friday morning in the upstairs bedroom of a borough home, authorities said. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to a home on the 200 block of University Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m. for a report of gunshots. When they arrived they cleared several occupants before finding Travon A. Barker-Bordley dead, authorities said. He had been shot multiple times, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
2 men sentenced to life in prison for ambushing Philadelphia high school student
Two men will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Philadelphia high school student.
Trenton, NJ Man Arrested Involved In Atlantic City Shooting
December 11, 2022 ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — Atlantic City Police Department reports, that on December 6, 2022, a shooting investigation…
Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival
Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack Stollsteimer. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
Man fatally injured while burning trash
DURHAM TOWNSHIP, BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Bucks County man has died due to injuries sustained while burning trash. The Lehigh County Coroner says Lutz K. Wundshock, 59 from Bucks County, died on December 10 at 2:30 a.m. after sustaining severe burns while burning trash the day prior. Investigators said Wundshock was burning […]
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - Members of the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized. According to police, the shooting occurred on Thursday night at 11:41 p.m. Authorities say officers responded to the 5500 block of Wayne Avenue for a person with a gun and...
SUV crashes into Delaware nursing home
The SUV narrowly missed oxygen tanks, which can explode.
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Delaware County PA
Located on Middletown Road in Media, Pennsylvania, La Porta Ristorante serves Italian food. During the week, this restaurant is a hot spot for lunch and dinner. Besides great food, this eatery offers an aperitif bar and a cigar room. You can even order takeout from this establishment. The menu is full of interesting Italian dishes. You can choose from several kinds of pasta, a Certified Angus Filet, and a whole bronzino filleted table side. The restaurant is also a good choice if you want a special occasion, with a private dining room accommodating up to 65 people. The bar is well stocked, and you can also have your favorite cocktail or glass of wine at the aperitif bar. The prices are very reasonable, and you can get a lot of food for your money.
Detectives Investigating Fatal Hit & Run in Lindenwold
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team (CRIT) and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that killed a pedestrian, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 5:42...
Bucks County firefighter injured battling warehouse fire
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) A firefighter is injured putting out a warehouse fire in Bucks County. Investigators are now trying to pinpoint what sparked the fire.The 2-Alarm fire at Ebooksweb on Bridgewater Road in Bensalem Township started around nine Saturday morning.Investigators say a firefighter from the Nottingham Fire Company fell through the roof.CBS3 was told he'll be okay.
