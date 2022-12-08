ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walgreens to offer free home delivery of COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid

By Justin Boggs
 4 days ago
COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid will be available for free delivery through Walgreens as part of an initiative to provide COVID-19 treatments nationwide.

Paxlovid is authorized for use among those with mild COVID-19 symptoms. The Food and Drug Administration allows the drug to be prescribed by a pharmacist.

“The FDA recognizes the important role pharmacists have played and continue to play in combatting this pandemic,” Patrizia Cavazzoni, director for the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in July. “Since Paxlovid must be taken within five days after symptoms begin, authorizing state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid could expand access to timely treatment for some patients who are eligible to receive this drug for the treatment of COVID-19.”

Walgreens said the service will be available at its 8,000 pharmacies, which will cover 92% of the population. The delivery service will be available through Walgreens’ website.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated health disparities and emphasized the need to address long-standing barriers, including access to treatments,” said Anita Patel, vice president, pharmacy services development at Walgreens. “Our pharmacy teams will continue to play a trusted and essential role in helping to keep people protected from COVID-19, including getting people vaccinated, tested and treated as safely, equitably and effectively as possible.”

While Paxlovid has been available for free due to federal government funding, the program is expected to run out of funds in 2023. The government is also expected to run out of funds for COVID-19 vaccinations in 2023.

