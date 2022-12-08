ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 4

ohh helloyello
3d ago

They donot understand the meaning there are consequences for your action they act first an think later after they killed someone no for thought they donot want u too spank or hit your kid so here is end result .

Reply
2
Only a movie
4d ago

The rise in alcohol related driving incidents is the result of living in a liberal state and a liberal federal government.

Reply(1)
2
Related
MassLive.com

Which Massachusetts town had the most snow?

Sunday’s winter storm left varying amounts of snow across the state — from a paltry inch or two around Boston to over nine inches of accumulation in parts of Western Massachusetts. The National Weather Service reported midmorning Monday that the town of Great Barrington appeared to lead the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen Where You Live?

Snow has begun falling across parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Sunday evening. But how much snow did your town get? Here's an early look at Sunday's snowfall totals as of 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:. Massachusetts. Plainfield: 4.5" Chesterfield: 2" Otis: 5.0" Leicester: 1.8" Ludlow:...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Massachusetts man dead after crash on Route 295 in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island State Police confirmed Sunday night that a Massachusetts man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash in Smithfield. Officials said around 4:20 p.m., they were called to Route 295 South, north of Douglas Pike, that a Ford Ranger pick up truck drove off the road and struck a tree.
SMITHFIELD, RI
WBEC AM

Another Major Health Issue Has Increased in Massachusetts Due to the Pandemic

Massachusetts residents have felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in a variety of ways including the physical ailments of the coronavirus. In addition, the loss of jobs along with the uncertainty of being able to pay bills and provide food and shelter for families are all a result of the pandemic. Needless to say, the pandemic has made for some very stressful times and Massachusetts is no exception.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Massachusetts Gets Two New Flight Routes In The New Year, One International

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Two new flight routes are coming to Massachusetts in the new year, Jet Blue and American Airlines announced on Friday. Nonstop flights are being added to and from Boston Logan International Airport, New York's LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport in 2023. The airlines are planning on adding nonstop flights between Hyannis and LaGuardia Airport once a day through the summer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: COVID risk in our area based on new data

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers on the latest COVID-19 data as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says ten Massachusetts counties are at an elevated risk, but three counties in western mass are at low risk. Western Mass News checked in with Baystate Medical Center...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Guns to Gardens collects, destroys unwanted firearms in Central Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - It's an unofficial tradition this time of year in Central Massachusetts, as police departments across the area collected and destroyed unwanted firearms. The gun buyback program, now called Guns to Gardens, is when residents can bring their guns to a local police department, who will then take them to be destroyed. The guns were crushed Saturday afternoon at City Welding on Worcester's Ararat Street.
WORCESTER, MA
WNAW 94.7

Beware: MA Residents Should Watch Out for Gift Card Holiday Scam

The holidays are which means plenty of shopping. Unfortunately, this also means more opportunities for con artists to scam innocent people out of money, steal their identity, get access to bank account information, and a whole slew of problematic scam activity. And Massachusetts is not immune to scam activity. (Beware of the holiday decoration scam. You can get complete details on this scam by going here.)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Serious crash on Route 495 claims the life of Massachusetts woman

A serious crash on Route 495 has claimed the life of a Massachusetts woman this evening. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6 p.m. tonight Troopers assigned to State Police-Millbury responded to 911 reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound at mile marker 47 in Bellingham. Upon the arrival of Troopers, they discovered a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
BELLINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy