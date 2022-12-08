ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaw City, OK

KOKI FOX 23

City of Stillwater buys historic Black school thanks to anonymous donor

STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater City Council approved the purchase of Booker T. Washington School at their most recent council meeting earlier this week. The purchase was made possible thanks to an anonymous donor who gifted $250,000 to help preserve the school, according to KOCO-TV. In the first half of...
STILLWATER, OK
stillwaterliving.com

Stillwater Public Schools Agricultural Educator Selected for National Award

Bailey Kliewer recognized by the National Association of Agricultural Educators for her exemplary performance and dedication to agricultural education. Bailey Kliewer, agricultural educator at Stillwater Public Schools in Oklahoma, is one of six agricultural educators nationwide who received the 2022 National Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Early Career Teacher award, presented during the 2022 NAAE Convention, November 29 through December 3, in Las Vegas.
STILLWATER, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Property Taxes Can Be Disputed

Property tax billings for Washington County have been going out since November with a due date of end of December to pay. If you are concerned about your billing amount, the County Assessor’s office says there is a way to protest it. Todd Mathis, Director of the County Assessor’s...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

DUI warrant request made following accident at Pizza Hut

PONCA CITY — Ponca City police responded to a report of an accident at Pizza Hut at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday night. A driver reportedly drove through the Pizza Hut, 2301 N. 14th Street. The male driver was transported to the emergency room for treatment. Police took a report and...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Dec. 9

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department and Blackwell police. At 9:45 a.m. deputies responded to the 13000 block of north Enterprise for a report of a domestic involving a 12-year-old. DHS was notified and a report taken. At 9:51 a.m. PCPD confirmed warrants on...
KAY COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Game Wardens Arrest Men in Osage County

Hunters were warned that game wardens would be verifying kill counts and types of deer bagged, as well as checking the validity of hunting licenses this year but two men were arrested this past weekend after disobeying the 2022 rules. Game Wardens in Osage County arrested two men when they...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Empty Shelters-Full Hearts Encourages Pet Adoption

Pets and Christmas go together like cookies and cocoa this holiday season so Bissell Pet Foundation is once again hosting a “Empty the Shelters” campaign to help find loving homes for as many pets as possible who are currently living in shelters throughout the United States. In our...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kggfradio.com

Caney Police Arrest Minor For DUI

A traffic stop in Caney results in arrest for Driving Under the Influence under the age of 21. Earlier this week an officer with the Caney Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a silver Toyota truck that failed to use a turn signal. During his investigation he believed the driver to be intoxicated. After a field sobriety test 20-year-old Camdyn Melchiori of Caney was transported to the Caney Police Department where he was arrested for unsafe driving, driving under the influence under the age of 21 and unlawful use of an ID card. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecutor for formal charges to be filed.
CANEY, KS
kaynewscow.com

Sheriff warns citizens of fake Facebook posts

NEWKIRK — Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley said that posts originating in a Facebook group called 24hr Updates and then being shared in local Buy Sell Trade pages are hoaxes. Kelley said the posts started appearing over the last few weeks. The most current post shows a male subject...
KAY COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Ramona Man Charged with Cruelty to Animals

A Ramona man was seen in Washington County Court this Thursday afternoon on charges alleging cruelty to animals. According to an affidavit, a member of the OK Alliance for animals received pictures of a dog malnourished and eating the carcass of another dog at the residence of Stephen Thompson. A...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Wayside Elementary to Have New Principal in June 2023

Wayside Elementary will have a new principal as of July 2023 according to a press release from the Bartlesville Public Schools. Wayside’s current principal, Ken Copeland, will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Assistant Principal Eliot Smith move into the position of principal. A replacement for the assistant principal position will be named at a later date.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

