Kalamazoo County manufacturing business catches fire
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Firefighters have a commercial fire under control after battling it Monday morning. A fire extended into the roof and walls of a Kalamazoo County business Monday morning. There was a fire in machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms, on Lawndale Avenue, off East Michigan Avenue, on...
Cass County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying person in regard to missing packages
Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying images of a person and vehicle captured on a Ring doorbell camera. Investigators want to talk with them about some missing packages in the Mason Township area. Anybody with information is asked to contact central dispatch at 269-445-1560, call the...
Traffic stop by Michigan State Police leads to drug, firearm arrest
The traffic stop led to the troopers, with the assistance of a K-9 police dog, discovering methamphetamine and multiple guns and ammunition
Electric vehicle charging in Goshen gets a new hourly rate
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Electric vehicle owners in Goshen will now be paying a new hourly rate for using a city-owned EV charging station. The Goshen Common Council has approved a rate of $1.17 per hour for the use of city-owned EV charging stations, according to the Elkhart Truth. The rate...
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
Driver arrested with drugs, guns and ammunition after trying to run from police
EATON COUNTY, Mich. — A 43 year old Indiana man was arrested along I-69 in Eaton County, according to a tweet from Michigan State Police. Police say the driver was handcuffed after attempting to run away and get back into his vehicle, according to troopers. VIDEO: Troopers arrest suspect...
Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
Dowagiac (MI) Approves Construction Manager for New Fire Station
The Dowagiac City Council recently approved an agreement with Frederick Construction to serve as Construction Manager for the Fire Station and Department of Public Service projects, leaderpub.com reported. After proposals were sought, seven firms expressed interest in serving in this capacity. Interviews were held with two firms and Frederick Construction...
Baker scheduled to make Council presentation on allowing overnight parking
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker is scheduled to make a short presentation during Monday night’s City Council meeting which will look at the potential for allowing overnight parking on designated City streets. Baker met with staff to discuss the matter following a request from...
City of Elkhart to conduct traffic study over safety concerns at intersection
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection of Simonton Street, Baldwin Street, and Cone Street in Elkhart will have a different traffic flow, as parts of Simonton and Baldwin will be barricaded starting next week. This is so the city can work on a study to address safety concerns at this...
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
Three Rivers Commercial-News to remain open after purchase by Wilcox Newspapers
THREE RIVERS, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Some may call it a Christmas miracle. After announcing last week it was ceasing publication, the Three Rivers Commercial-News announced on Sunday night that Wilcox Newspapers owner Mike Wilcox purchased the paper to prevent its demise. Wilcox plans to restart publication of the 127-year-old...
Two From Pierceton Arrested After Domestic Incident
PIERCETON — Two people from Pierceton were arrested after a domestic incident. Amanda Kay Patrick, 33, 4113 E. 100S, Pierceton, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and strangulation, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. Charles Lynn Renschler, 44, 111...
Warsaw man severely injured after crashing into tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man was severely injured after the SUV he was driving crashed into a tree. Police say Seth Adkins, 35, was driving west on County Road 52 just east of County Road 43 shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday when he lost control of his SUV while trying to switch it from two-wheel drive into four-wheel drive. The SUV went off the road and struck a tree.
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - Officials in Michigan are investigating an incident in which a K9 officer allegedly attacked a deputy’s young daughter, leaving her with an apparent dog bite and broken nose. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged dog attack at the Monroe County...
Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Police responded to a crash Thursday at 8:30 p.m., after two vehicles collided near the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue. The driver of a pickup truck was traveling south on South Sprinkle Road. They attempted to turn east onto East Milham...
Gas prices continue to fall, two Branch County stations now at less than $3 a gallon
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Gas prices in Branch County continue to drop closer to the $3 a gallon mark and in a couple of cases, the price has gone below that figure. The web site gasbuddy.com reported on Monday morning that prices in Branch County were ranging from $2.94 a gallon at a station on the west side of Quincy to $3.39 at a station in Kinderhook.
Suspect in deadly Indiana police pursuit crash arrested
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two teenagers during a police pursuit in 2020 has been taken into custody after evading authorities for two years, authorities said. Warrant officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested Jesse Lottie Jr., 24, on Thursday...
