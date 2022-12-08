ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Electric vehicle charging in Goshen gets a new hourly rate

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Electric vehicle owners in Goshen will now be paying a new hourly rate for using a city-owned EV charging station. The Goshen Common Council has approved a rate of $1.17 per hour for the use of city-owned EV charging stations, according to the Elkhart Truth. The rate...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
MISHAWAKA, IN
WWMT

Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
PORTAGE, MI
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Dowagiac (MI) Approves Construction Manager for New Fire Station

The Dowagiac City Council recently approved an agreement with Frederick Construction to serve as Construction Manager for the Fire Station and Department of Public Service projects, leaderpub.com reported. After proposals were sought, seven firms expressed interest in serving in this capacity. Interviews were held with two firms and Frederick Construction...
DOWAGIAC, MI
abc57.com

One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
westbendnews.net

DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
PAULDING, OH
inkfreenews.com

Two From Pierceton Arrested After Domestic Incident

PIERCETON — Two people from Pierceton were arrested after a domestic incident. Amanda Kay Patrick, 33, 4113 E. 100S, Pierceton, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and strangulation, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. Charles Lynn Renschler, 44, 111...
PIERCETON, IN
WNDU

Warsaw man severely injured after crashing into tree in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man was severely injured after the SUV he was driving crashed into a tree. Police say Seth Adkins, 35, was driving west on County Road 52 just east of County Road 43 shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday when he lost control of his SUV while trying to switch it from two-wheel drive into four-wheel drive. The SUV went off the road and struck a tree.
WARSAW, IN
actionnews5.com

K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - Officials in Michigan are investigating an incident in which a K9 officer allegedly attacked a deputy’s young daughter, leaving her with an apparent dog bite and broken nose. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged dog attack at the Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Police responded to a crash Thursday at 8:30 p.m., after two vehicles collided near the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue. The driver of a pickup truck was traveling south on South Sprinkle Road. They attempted to turn east onto East Milham...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wfft.com

Suspect in deadly Indiana police pursuit crash arrested

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two teenagers during a police pursuit in 2020 has been taken into custody after evading authorities for two years, authorities said. Warrant officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested Jesse Lottie Jr., 24, on Thursday...
MISHAWAKA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy