CBS Sports

Giants' Richie James: Paces pass catchers in loss

James secured seven of nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 48-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. The veteran wideout finished with the team lead in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the day for the Giants, but those were mainly empty numbers in the lopsided loss. James helped make the final score a tad bit less embarrassing with a 19-yard touchdown grab off a pass from Tyrod Taylor with 39 seconds remaining, and he'll aim to carry over his momentum into a critical Week 15 Sunday night battle against the Commanders on the road.
CBS Sports

49ers' Kerry Hyder: Dealing with ankle injury

Hyder suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Hyder was unable to return to Sunday's matchup in the closing minutes but appeared to be in good spirits while walking off the field after the game, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for Thursday's game in Seattle.
CBS Sports

Jets' Mike White: Joins teammates for trip home

White traveled back to New York on the team plane after injuring his ribs during Sunday's 20-12 loss in Buffalo, Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports. White twice handed the offense over to Joe Flacco while being evaluated for a rib issue, but he was able to return both times and finish out the contest, completing 27 of 44 passes for 268 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Afterward, Jets medical personnel sent White to a Buffalo-area hospital to be examined further, but those tests appear to have checked out OK as well. In any case, White's status will be one to watch as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to keep playing through the pain next Sunday against the Lions.
