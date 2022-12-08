Read full article on original website
Mill Hall young man victim in Thursday fatal traffic accident
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – State police say one Mill Hal young man lost his life, another seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 64 in Lamar Township Thursday night. The deceased was identified by police as the vehicle driver, Jayden M. Eisenhower, 20. Police said he was ejected from his vehicle and deceased as a result of the crash. A passenger, Gavin R. Rafter, 21, from Mill Hall, suffered a suspected serious injury and was transported to UPMC Williamsport following the 9:53 p.m. Thursday crash. Police said Eisenhower was operating a 2002 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed northbound on Route 64 when he lost control on a curve in the road. Their report said the car rotated counterclockwise, twice strucking a rock embankment, then overturned before coming to a stop.
Man in critical condition after motorcycle is struck by vehicle in Lancaster County
Gunshot Victim At Schuylkill Blaze That Killed 2 Firefighters ID'd: Reports
A man found dead at the scene of a Schuylkill County house fire that killed two firefighters died as the result of a gunshot to the head, multiple outlets write. As Daily Voice has previously reported, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, responded to…
One injured after motorcycle crash in Lancaster County
Crews respond to house fire in York County
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called out to an early-morning house fire on Monday in York County. The fire happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of Siddonsburg Road in Carroll Township. Dustin Weese Photography shared several photos of the burning home with WGAL....
Pa. State Police looking for attempted catalytic converter theft suspect
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a person who was involved in the attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. According to State Police, on Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 6:20 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown...
Motorcycle rider in critical condition, police say
Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
Motorcyclist Critical In Manheim Route 72 Crash
A motorcyclist was in critical condition after a crash on Route 72 in Manheim Friday, Dec. 9, authorities said.The Myerstown man, 64, was going into the intersection after passing a stopped vehicle at a stop sign when another vehicle going across the intersection struck the motorcyclist, attempting…
Victim identified in fatal Friday night central Pa. shooting
A man who was killed in Friday night’s downtown Lancaster shooting has been identified as James Jeffery Diggs, 30, of Lititz, according to the Lancaster County Corner’s office. An autopsy of Diggs is scheduled for Monday, Lancaster Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber said in an email to media...
13-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing In York: Police
13-year-old Malaky Baker has been reported missing in York, according to the police. No additional information was released, and Daily Voice has reached out to authorities for more details. If you see Baker or know of his whereabouts you should contact the police by calling 717-849-2204, 717-849-2219,717-846-1234 or by emailing...
Crews on scene of building fire in York County
Crews are on the scene of a fire in an apartment building in York County. According to emergency dispatchers, the fire is in the 100 block of Henrietta Street in Red Lion.
Baby stolen after parent leaves car running unattended
HARRISBURG, PA – A baby inside a van parked outside North 6th and Maclay streets was taken along with the van after the owner left the vehicle running and unattended, police reported today. According to police, on Saturday, at about 7:30 pm, the Harrisburg Police responded to North 6th and Maclay Streets for a report of a vehicle that was stolen while it was left running and unattended. “Upon officers’ arrival they were advised that the vehicle, a 2008 black in color Nissan Quest with a Pennsylvania tag of LWV-8001, was taken by an unknown actor and a four-month-old infant was The post Baby stolen after parent leaves car running unattended appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman hit and killed by vehicle in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night in Harrisburg. Police said a man and a woman were struck around 9:30 p.m. at South Cameron and Market streets. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead. The man is in...
Vehicle stolen with infant inside in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A four-month-old child is now safe after Harrisburg police say someone stole a van with the child inside of it. Now, police are looking for the person who stole the vehicle. They say a 2008 black Nissan Quest was stolen at the corner of North 6th...
Theft of vehicle reported at hotel
New Columbia, Pa. — A woman's car was stolen last weekend from the parking lot of a hotel in Union County. State police at Milton say the woman was staying at a hotel in White Deer Township when she got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect, who police said is known to them, wanted the accuser to drive her to Harlem, N.Y. The accuser refused to do so. When the woman went to the leave the hotel the morning of Dec. 5, she discovered her car was missing. The known suspect also was gone. Police say the stolen car is a 2019 tan Buick Encore with registration plate number KTV6684. Anyone with information may call PSP at 570-524-2662.
PSP seeking information on unidentified suspect
Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, for a pedestrian-related crash. State police say that two males were attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in front of a garage. According to state police, the property owner confronted the men,...
Speed Limits Reduced on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill, Luzerne, and Lebanon Counties Due to Weather Conditions
PennDOT has reduced the speed limits on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill, Lebanon, and Luzerne Counties. As of 2:00pm, Sunday, the speed limits on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound between the interchanges at Interstate 80 in Luzerne County to Interstate 78 in Lebanon County have been reduced to 55 miles per hour.
Man Survives Rollover Crash But Then Is Struck To Death By Train
A man who survived a rollover crash was struck to death by a train shortly after.
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash caused delays Friday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-81 at Exit 69, which is Progress Avenue. The scene shut down one lane of I-81 and backed up traffic. The crash has since been...
