New Columbia, Pa. — A woman's car was stolen last weekend from the parking lot of a hotel in Union County. State police at Milton say the woman was staying at a hotel in White Deer Township when she got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect, who police said is known to them, wanted the accuser to drive her to Harlem, N.Y. The accuser refused to do so. When the woman went to the leave the hotel the morning of Dec. 5, she discovered her car was missing. The known suspect also was gone. Police say the stolen car is a 2019 tan Buick Encore with registration plate number KTV6684. Anyone with information may call PSP at 570-524-2662.

UNION COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO