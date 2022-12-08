Hertl produced a pair of assists, including one on the power play, fired two shots on goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Ducks. This was Hertl's second straight two-assist game, and it's his fourth multi-point effort in the last six contests. The 29-year-old reached the 20-assist mark for the sixth straight year with this performance. For the season, he's at 29 points, 70 shots on net, 34 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 30 appearances as the Sharks' top-line center.

2 DAYS AGO