Raleigh, NC

CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Won't play Tuesday

Aho (lower body) won't be available to play Tuesday against Detroit, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Aho, who didn't play Saturday versus the Islanders, didn't take part in Monday's practice. He has racked up 11 goals, 27 points, 77 shots on net and 29 hits in 26 games this season. Aho's spot on the top line was occupied by Paul Stastny, who scored the game-winning goal Saturday.
CBS Sports

Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Reaches 20-assist mark

Hertl produced a pair of assists, including one on the power play, fired two shots on goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Ducks. This was Hertl's second straight two-assist game, and it's his fourth multi-point effort in the last six contests. The 29-year-old reached the 20-assist mark for the sixth straight year with this performance. For the season, he's at 29 points, 70 shots on net, 34 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 30 appearances as the Sharks' top-line center.
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Streak now at 13 games

Stamkos scored a breakaway goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers. It came at 16:45 in the third to cap a three-goal period for the Bolts after the teams were knotted 1-1 after two frames. Stamkos' point streak now stands at 13 games and 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists).

