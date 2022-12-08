Read full article on original website
Inside the abandoned yacht club of the Salton Sea
Despite dire warnings, the rich continued to bask in their strange artificial retreat - until they couldn't.
Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Southern California euthanized, officials say
LOS ANGELES — A coyote that attacked a 2-year-old in the front yard of her family's Woodland Hills home earlier this month has been captured and killed, officials said Sunday. Home security video captured the coyote attacking the toddler on the afternoon of Dec. 3 while her father was...
CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH. ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH. * WHAT...For the first Freeze Watch, temperatures in the lower. 30s possible. For the second Freeze Watch, temperatures in the. lower 30s possible. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley,...
Man sentenced in 2016 killing of Northern California teens
WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — The last of four men convicted of killing a pair of California teenagers who vanished more than six years ago has been sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison. The Sacramento Bee reported Jonathan Froste was sentenced Friday for the 2016 kidnapping and...
Video shows cliffside crashing onto beach in Southern California
A news helicopter was flying right above when a cliffside crashed onto the beach Friday.
Mountains of Big Sur record 9 inches of rain, Highway 1 closed
A weak atmospheric river hosed California's Big Sur coastline down with rain over the weekend, closing a stretch of Highway 1. On Monday morning, the famous highway hugging Central California's coastline was shut to traffic from just south of Deetjen's Inn to Ragged Point, Caltrans said. Crews are working to clean up debris and rocks from the roadway, and Caltrans is expected to provide an update on Monday. The Big Sur area saw some of the storm's highest rainfall totals. Some peaks in the Santa Lucia Mountains recorded over 9 inches of rain and the town of Big Sur measured 4.48 inches of rain between Friday morning and Monday morning, Roger Gass a forecaster with the National Weather Service said. BEST OF SFGATE
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
