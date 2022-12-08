ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

CBS Sports

Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win

Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry, Serena Williams among celebrities named in Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT lawsuit

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and tennis legend Serena Williams are among the celebrities named in a class-action lawsuit against the creators of the NFT company Bored Ape Yacht Club. The complaint filed earlier this week in California alleges that celebrity endorsement artificially increased the interest and value of the BAYC NFTs and Yuga Labs' Apecoin crypto tokens, which resulted in "staggering losses" for buyers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win

Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Quiet in defeat

Waddle (fibula) converted two of four targets into 31 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Chargers. Waddle was a ghost in the first half, failing to record a catch until the fourth quarter. The 24-year-old has now turned in consecutive fantasy duds while attempting to play through a leg injury. Waddle did reach 1,000 receiving yards on the year despite his recent poor play, a feat he has now accomplished in each of his first two seasons as a pro. Fellow starter Tyreek Hill suffered an ankle injury Sunday -- although he was able to finish the game -- so Waddle may be asked to carry the receiver room if the former is limited or misses Saturday's tilt against Buffalo.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: 30-point effort Saturday

Murray chipped in 30 points (13-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Jazz. Murray dropped at least 30 points for just the second time this season, powering the Nuggets to victory. After a few inefficient performances, it was nice to see the shots dropping for Murray. He has been a fringe top-60 player over the past month, a range he should be able to occupy moving forward. Interestingly, he is averaging 6.0 assists over that same period, an element of his game that could vault him into the top 50 quite easily.
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out Saturday

Doncic will not play in Saturday's game against the Bulls due to a right quadricep strain. The Mavericks will opt to err on the side of caution with Doncic on the second night of a back-to-back set that included travel. In his absence, the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway all figure to see increased roles. Also, Kemba Walker may be in line to make his debut with the team. Doncic's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.
Hoops Rumors

Bob Myers nearing end of contract with Warriors — what's next?

Warriors executive Bob Myers could become one of the NBA’s most sought-after free agents next summer, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The president of basketball operations, who constructed the team that has captured four NBA titles in the last eight years, is moving into the final months of his current contract, Wojnarowski writes. Myers has talked to the organization about a new deal, but those negotiations are currently “on hiatus,” sources tell Woj.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

