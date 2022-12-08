Read full article on original website
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win
Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry leaves LeBron James off his all-time starting five, takes Magic Johnson as backcourt partner
Stephen Curry was just named Sports Illustrated's 2022 Sportsperson of the Year, and during his conversation with SI he was asked to put together his all-time starting lineup. There was one stipulation: Curry had to include himself, which isn't really a stretch as it is getting harder and harder to make a case for anyone else as the greatest point guard ever.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
The move that might've saved the Golden State Warriors' season
All season, the Warriors had searched for a way to steady their rickety bench. Then, after blowing a 13-point first-half lead in Houston, the coaches had an idea: Draymond Green.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Alabama beats top-ranked Houston
Nate Oats has in short order turned Alabama into a consistent winner that's committed to a style that makes the Crimson Tide a dangerous matchup for anybody. They play fast. They shoot 3-pointers. They guard. They're really good. Houston became the latest program to see it up close Saturday. That's...
RUMOR: Suns eyeing trade with West team Chris Paul will love
The Phoenix Suns have been linked with Kyle Kuzma as of late, but sure enough, he’s not the only one that the team is interested in as they look to get more help for Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Apparently, the Suns are also eyeing a potential deal with...
Lakers: 10 Points In 35 Seconds Helps L.A. Take Sixers To OT
Let's just not talk about that overtime.
No More Southern Hospitality
The New Orleans Pelicans and their fans have turned the Smoothie King Center into a rough place for opponents to play.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry, Serena Williams among celebrities named in Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT lawsuit
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and tennis legend Serena Williams are among the celebrities named in a class-action lawsuit against the creators of the NFT company Bored Ape Yacht Club. The complaint filed earlier this week in California alleges that celebrity endorsement artificially increased the interest and value of the BAYC NFTs and Yuga Labs' Apecoin crypto tokens, which resulted in "staggering losses" for buyers.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NBC Sports
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
Steph Curry, Draymond Green Asked About Making a Warriors Doc
They certainly seem intrigued.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Quiet in defeat
Waddle (fibula) converted two of four targets into 31 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Chargers. Waddle was a ghost in the first half, failing to record a catch until the fourth quarter. The 24-year-old has now turned in consecutive fantasy duds while attempting to play through a leg injury. Waddle did reach 1,000 receiving yards on the year despite his recent poor play, a feat he has now accomplished in each of his first two seasons as a pro. Fellow starter Tyreek Hill suffered an ankle injury Sunday -- although he was able to finish the game -- so Waddle may be asked to carry the receiver room if the former is limited or misses Saturday's tilt against Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: 30-point effort Saturday
Murray chipped in 30 points (13-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Jazz. Murray dropped at least 30 points for just the second time this season, powering the Nuggets to victory. After a few inefficient performances, it was nice to see the shots dropping for Murray. He has been a fringe top-60 player over the past month, a range he should be able to occupy moving forward. Interestingly, he is averaging 6.0 assists over that same period, an element of his game that could vault him into the top 50 quite easily.
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
Stephen Curry drops monumental Jonathan Kuminga endorsement after Celtics win
For Golden State Warriors fans, there were plenty of reasons to smile after their masterful win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Jonathan Kuminga’s poised play – recognized by Stephen Curry himself – is clearly one of the biggest. Steph Curry was asked about the continued progression...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out Saturday
Doncic will not play in Saturday's game against the Bulls due to a right quadricep strain. The Mavericks will opt to err on the side of caution with Doncic on the second night of a back-to-back set that included travel. In his absence, the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway all figure to see increased roles. Also, Kemba Walker may be in line to make his debut with the team. Doncic's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.
Bob Myers nearing end of contract with Warriors — what's next?
Warriors executive Bob Myers could become one of the NBA’s most sought-after free agents next summer, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The president of basketball operations, who constructed the team that has captured four NBA titles in the last eight years, is moving into the final months of his current contract, Wojnarowski writes. Myers has talked to the organization about a new deal, but those negotiations are currently “on hiatus,” sources tell Woj.
