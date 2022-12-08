ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CBS Sports

Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win

Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Commanders' Carson Wentz: Activated from IR

The Commanders activated Wentz (finger) from injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wentz stands to serve as the primary backup to Taylor Heinicke now that he's returned to Washington's active roster, beginning with Sunday's divisional contest against the Giants. The veteran hasn't played since Week 6 due to having undergone right ring finger surgery. In his six starts this season, Wentz threw 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

49ers' Brock Purdy: Undergoing MRI on Monday

Purdy (oblique) is receiving an MRI on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Purdy played through an oblique issue he picked up during the second drive of Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, a contest that saw him complete 16 of 21 pass attempts for 185 yards and two passing touchdowns in addition to one rushing score -- an even more impressive performance in his first career NFL start than was initially thought, given the injury. With a quick turnaround before Thursday's contest against the Seahawks, however, the rookie seventh-round pick's status needs close monitoring. The 49ers have Josh Johnson available behind Purdy, with Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) still out.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Quiet in defeat

Waddle (fibula) converted two of four targets into 31 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Chargers. Waddle was a ghost in the first half, failing to record a catch until the fourth quarter. The 24-year-old has now turned in consecutive fantasy duds while attempting to play through a leg injury. Waddle did reach 1,000 receiving yards on the year despite his recent poor play, a feat he has now accomplished in each of his first two seasons as a pro. Fellow starter Tyreek Hill suffered an ankle injury Sunday -- although he was able to finish the game -- so Waddle may be asked to carry the receiver room if the former is limited or misses Saturday's tilt against Buffalo.
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Hurts left knee Sunday

Samuel was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a left knee injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Near the end of a three-yard carry in which he coughed up the ball to the Bucs in the second quarter, Samuel was bent backward by multiple Tampa Bay defenders and clutched at his left knee after the play. The nature of the injury isn't known, but if he's unable to return, he'll end Week 14 with four catches (on five targets) for 43 yards, four carries for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown.
CBS Sports

Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Set to undergo MRI

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hicks will undergo an MRI after he was forced out with a toe injury during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Hicks was deemed questionable to return coming out of halftime, though he was ultimately...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Texans' Amari Rodgers: First career touchdown

Rodgers recorded four receptions on five targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys. Rodgers appeared in his second game with the Texans and was thrust into a prominent role due to the absence of Brandin Cooks (groin) and Nico Collins (foot). He did the majority of his damage on a 28-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter, the first score of his career. Rodgers will drop back to a peripheral role once either Cooks or Collins is able to return, though it's unclear when that may occur.
CBS Sports

Jets' Garrett Wilson: Sets Jets rookie record in loss

Wilson caught six of seven targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. Wilson eclipsed Keyshawn Johnson's Jets rookie record of 844 receiving yards by raising his season total to 868. That total includes 335 yards in three games since Mike White took over under center for New York. White suffered a rib injury and was sent to the hospital as a precaution after finishing the game, but if the quarterback's available in Week 15 against the defensively challenged Lions, Wilson would be well-positioned to add to his recent success.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14

The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Disappears against Texans

Lamb recorded five receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans. The Cowboys came into the game as heavy favorites and operated as such, focusing on establishing the rushing attack. However, the Texans hung around and held a small lead for the majority of the game, which forced Dallas to open up its offense. Even so, Lamb couldn't get going and had to settle for a 13-yard reception as his longest gain of the game. Lamb's yardage total was his second lowest of the season and worst output since Week 1.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Broncos' Russell Wilson: Being evaluated for concussion

Wilson left Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs after hitting his head hard on the turf at the end of a scramble in the fourth quarter, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Wilson remained on the ground for a spell before slowly making his way to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. The Broncos announced shortly thereafter that Wilson was being evaluated for a concussion, which, if confirmed, will end his Week 14 with 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 23-for-36 passing and four carries for 57 yards.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers

Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited success in loss

Cook rushed 15 times for 23 yards and a touchdown and secured one of two targets for 13 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Cook appeared to be on his way to a productive day when he capped off a 10-play, 75-yard march late in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown rush, but the rest of his afternoon, which included a lost fumble deep in Lions territory near the end of the first half, was a study in frustration. He found running room at a premium against a quietly improving Detroit rush defense, leaving him with his second-lowest yardage tally of the season. The talented back will aim to make up for the lackluster day and get into the end zone for a third straight game in a Saturday afternoon home matchup versus the Colts in Week 15.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

