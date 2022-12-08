ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon to Star in Election Sequel Movie at Paramount+

By Kimberly Roots
 4 days ago
At last: some election drama we’re happy to revisit.

Reese Witherspoon will reprise her highly ambitious Election character, Tracy Flick, in a Paramount+ sequel to the 1999 film , our sister site Deadline reports.

Tracy Flick Can’t Win will be directed by Alexander Payne, who helmed the first movie. Witherspoon also will produce.

Election is a dark comedy that stars Witherspoon as a high-strung high school student running for class office and Matthew Broderick as the high school teacher who sabotages her campaign. The cast also includes Chris Klein (Sweet Magnolias ), Mark Harelik ( The Morning Show ) and Phil Reeves (Home Economics ). The film, as well as its sequel, is based on Tom Perrotta novels.

Tracy Flick Can’t Win will follow Witherspoon’s character, now an adult, as she continues to follow her ambitions in her signature style.

Payne will adapt his work for the screen with Jim Taylor. Perrotta will executive-produce.

Witherspoon, whose TV credits include Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere , currently plays morning news anchor Bradley Jackson in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show .

Are you looking forward to revisiting Tracy Flick’s life? Have you read Tracy Flick Can’t Win and have dream casting ideas? Hit the comments and let us hear ’em!

