Sierra Teller Ornelas & Marcos Luevanos Developing Comedy Series ‘Amigos’ At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: Sierra Teller Ornelas ( Rutherford Falls ) and Marcos Luevanos ( Lopez Vs. Lopez ) are developing the half-hour multicam comedy Amigos for NBC . The duo will draw inspiration from their own lifelong friendship for the Universal Television-produced project.

Amigos is about a group of six Latine friends living in Los Angeles who lean and rag on each other as they find love, grow up and figure out what success means in 2022.

Ornelas and Luevanos will write and executive produce alongside Morgan Sackett ( The Good Place , Rutherford Falls ).

Most recently, Ornelas was showrunner of the Peacock comedy series Rutherford Falls , which she co-created with Mike Schur and Ed Helms. Previously, she was a co-executive producer on Loot for Apple TV+ and NBC ’s Superstore where she worked for three seasons. She has previously written for Brooklyn Nine-Nine , Splitting Up Together, and Happy Endings . Ornelas is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole.

Luevanos is currently a co-executive producer on the new NBC multicam Lopez Vs. Lopez starring George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez. Previously, Luevanos spent three seasons on the Hulu/Disney + series Love, Victor produced by Aptaker & Berger and worked on Gloria Calderon Kellett’s With Love , Rutherford Falls , Charmed , and Life In Pieces . He also currently has a project in the works at 20th Television with Steven Canals executive producing. Luevanos is repped by Artists First and Jackoway Tyerman.