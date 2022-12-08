Semi-Truck Driver Facing Charges In Massive 38-Vehicle Crash In Washington

Photo: Washington State Patrol

A semi-truck driver is facing charges for contributing to a massive, 38-vehicle crash in Washington state Wednesday morning (December 7), KOMO reports .

Twenty cars and 13 semi-trucks were involved in the massive crash , which blocked all eastbound lanes of I-90 east of Ellensburg and shut down the highway for 10 hours, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Collin Cumaravel . The first crash happened around 5:30 a.m. when a semi-truck lost traction on the icy road and came to a stop, sparking a chain of collisions. Only three people were hurt.

While officials deemed freezing fog the "main contributor," the semi-truck driver was also named a contributing factor for driving too fast amid wintry weather conditions. His identity hasn't been revealed, and there's no word on what charges he'll face.

Photos shared by WSP show frosted roads and several toppled semi-trucks. One photo shows a mangled semi tossed on its side and contents spilled out on the road.

WSP, the state Department of Transportation, and two tow truck operators were able to clear the eastbound lanes by 3:45 p.m., according to reporters.

"Huge thanks to all the emergency responders who helped clear this very large incident," WSDOT tweeted .