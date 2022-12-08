ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

Semi-Truck Driver Facing Charges In Massive 38-Vehicle Crash In Washington

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago
Photo: Washington State Patrol

A semi-truck driver is facing charges for contributing to a massive, 38-vehicle crash in Washington state Wednesday morning (December 7), KOMO reports .

Twenty cars and 13 semi-trucks were involved in the massive crash , which blocked all eastbound lanes of I-90 east of Ellensburg and shut down the highway for 10 hours, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Collin Cumaravel . The first crash happened around 5:30 a.m. when a semi-truck lost traction on the icy road and came to a stop, sparking a chain of collisions. Only three people were hurt.

While officials deemed freezing fog the "main contributor," the semi-truck driver was also named a contributing factor for driving too fast amid wintry weather conditions. His identity hasn't been revealed, and there's no word on what charges he'll face.

Photos shared by WSP show frosted roads and several toppled semi-trucks. One photo shows a mangled semi tossed on its side and contents spilled out on the road.

WSP, the state Department of Transportation, and two tow truck operators were able to clear the eastbound lanes by 3:45 p.m., according to reporters.

"Huge thanks to all the emergency responders who helped clear this very large incident," WSDOT tweeted .

Janet Sedy
4d ago

Depending on conditions, even 20 mph may have been too fast. Maybe the fault lies with the DoT. Maybe the road should have been closed. How is one to know he’s driving too fast for conditions until he’s had an event? Every driver in that collision was driving too fast for conditions.

Diana Zacharias
4d ago

how can he be charged with driving too fast when the article says he lost traction & stopped? it's easy to spin out on an incline if it's super slick but that's the opposite of driving to fast. makes no sense. Maybe WDOT should be the responsible party for no de-icer & open road in treacherous conditions.

2nd Amendment
3d ago

We pay an exuberant amount of taxes! It's no excuse that the roads go unattended to.. They can predict weather conditions and put out deicer to help. It's not all the fault of the truck driver. I blame the state as well.

