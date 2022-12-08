ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour

By Jem Aswad
 4 days ago
Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year.

The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s platinum-certified “Give Up” and Death Cab’s breakthrough fourth studio LP “Transatlanticism” — which were actually released within a mere eight months of one another that year.

Gibbard will pull double duty throughout the tour, performing with both the Postal Service – which also includes Jimmy Tamborello and Jenny Lewis – as well as with Death Cab.

The tour will mark the first live Postal Service performances in over a decade, following 2013’s 10-year anniversary reunion tour for “Give Up,” which is Sub Pop Records’ second highest-selling album in the label’s history, second only to Nirvana’s “Bleach.”

“I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, ‘Transatlanticism’ came out,” Gibbard says. “These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

The tour will kick off September 8, 2023 at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME and continue through mid-October, with highlights including shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Berkeley, CA’s Greek Theatre, and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. Pre-sales begin Wednesday, December 14 at 10 am (local) and continue through Thursday, December 15 at 10 pm (local) in early access programs. All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, December 16 at 10 am (local).

Also in 2020, the trio joined forces to support HeadCount’s “Make Your Vote Count” campaign via a star-studded video of “Zoom Auditions” for new band members which featured appearances from fans including Anne Hathaway, Kenny G, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Slash, Huey Lewis, Caroline Polachek, Michelle Zauner, Big Freedia, and J Mascis, and others.

Ahead of the dates with the Postal Service, Death Cab will continue their “Asphalt Meadows” world tour in January 2023, traversing North America, Europe, and the UK through June, with support from Momma, Slow Pulp, and Lomelda on select dates.

THE POSTAL SERVICE // DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE

SEPTEMBER 2023

8 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

9 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center

10 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

14 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion

17 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheater

20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

24 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

26 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

27 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

OCTOBER 2023

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

10 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley

13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

