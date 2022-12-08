ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

Westbound lanes on 91 Freeway in Corona to close this weekend

By Grace Toohey
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

Drivers heading west through Corona this weekend should consider a new route, or expect significant delays, officials warn.

All westbound lanes of the 91 Freeway will be closed from Interstate 15 to Lincoln Avenue — about a 2-mile stretch in Corona — beginning Friday evening until early Monday, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission . Officials asked that drivers try to avoid the area or prepare for delays while using detours.

The closure is part of the $12.6-million 91 Refresh Project , working to repave lanes and repair sound walls and other barriers along the highly traveled corridor in Corona. Crews this weekend will be repaving lanes where the roadway has had a history of settlement, officials said.

The closure will begin Friday at 10 p.m. and should be complete by Monday at 4 a.m.

Interstate 15 will remain open, but the connectors between the interstate and westbound 91 will not be accessible. The westbound 91 Express Lanes and all other connectors and ramps will also be closed.

The commission provided a map of planned detours.

A full list of planned closures from Friday through Monday:

  • Westbound 91 lanes, from Interstate 15 to Lincoln Avenue
  • Westbound 91 Main Street on-ramp and off-ramp
  • Westbound 91 Lincoln Avenue off-ramp
  • Westbound 91 Express Lanes

