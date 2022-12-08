While the Yankees were busy this week locking up their biggest free agent star, Aaron Judge, the Red Sox watched as one of their own bolted for the West Coast. Xander Bogaerts inked a massive 11-year, $280 million with the Padres on Wednesday night. Friday, the four-time All-Star was introduced in San Diego, where he spoke not-so-subtly about his decision to leave behind the team that first signed him as a teenager. “I feel great,” the 30-year-old shortstop told reporters. “Sometimes it’s hard to turn the page, but it’s something I have to do. I was very thankful and appreciative for my...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO