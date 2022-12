The New York Rangers are eyeing revenge when they host the New Jersey Devils Monday night at Madison Square Garden. The Devils beat New York in the first meeting between these East Coast teams this season also in The Big Apple, but can New Jersey do it again in the same place and in front of the same crowd? Or will the Rangers stay hot and add another W to their win streak while also leveling things up between them and New Jersey? With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Devils-Rangers prediction for this showdown scheduled at 7:00 PM ET.

