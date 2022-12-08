ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Knight in row with Tories over whip withdrawal after sexual assault claim

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

MP Julian Knight has accused the Tories of jeopardising his right to justice by naming him when they removed the whip after the police received allegations of serious sexual assault.

He accused colleagues of having “stripped me of the rights to anonymity or a fair hearing” when the Conservative whips removed him from the parliamentary party.

The MP for Solihull said he had been at the “centre of a campaign of rumour and innuendo” and blackmail as he insisted he is “entirely innocent of any wrongdoing whatsoever”.

A statement from Conservative Chief Whip Simon Hart said Mr Knight had lost the whip after the Metropolitan Police received a “complaint” on Wednesday evening.

Scotland Yard later released a statement saying they had that night received a further referral having previously received allegations of serious sexual assault.

Mr Knight published an angry letter to Mr Hart demanding “immediate and unequivocal answers” as to why he was suspended and named by the whips office.

“You must have done so in the full knowledge that the inevitable and immediate publicity around that statement would entirely prejudice any prospect of my getting a fair hearing in any inquiry, court or disciplinary hearing,” he wrote.

“Such actions are entirely contrary to the principles of natural justice to which I and all other party members and, indeed, all citizens must properly be entitled.”

Mr Knight added: “For the avoidance of any doubt, I can state categorically that I am entirely innocent of any wrongdoing whatsoever.

“It seems lamentable and completely wrong that I have to make this statement after the public linking of my good name as a Conservative MP with an apparently serious but entirely unspecified offence.

“By unilaterally and publicly suspending the whip you have stripped me of the rights to anonymity or a fair hearing in any judicial forum or, indeed, in the court of public opinion.”

Following a complaint made to the Metropolitan Police this evening, we have removed the Whip from Julian Knight MP with immediate effect

Conservative Chief Whip Simon Hart's office

A Tory source insisted that Mr Hart had informed the MP about the action on Wednesday night, disputing his claim that he had not heard from the Whips Office.

Another Conservative MP has been under investigation on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences spanning seven years since being arrested in May.

He has not been named by the party, or identified publicly, and retains the Tory whip.

The man in his 50s has been bailed pending further enquiries until mid-February 2023.

On Wednesday night, Mr Hart’s office released a statement saying: “Following a complaint made to the Metropolitan Police this evening, we have removed the Whip from Julian Knight MP with immediate effect.”

His spokeswoman declined to discuss the nature of the complaint.

On Thursday, a statement from the Met said: “On October 28, police received allegations of serious sexual assault against un-named victims reported to have taken place on unknown dates at undisclosed locations.

“On December 7 a further referral relating to the incident(s) was made and an investigation was launched.”

Mr Knight, who said he will be recusing himself from Parliament until the case is resolved, suggested the October 28 complaint was made by “two fellow MPs”.

He is the chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee and has represented the West Midlands constituency since 2015.

The Independent

Tories remove whip from MP Julian Knight after complaint to police - OLD

The Conservatives have removed the whip from senior MP Julian Knight after a complaint was made to the Metropolitan Police, the party has said.Chief Whip Simon Hart removed the Tory whip, meaning Mr Knight no longer sits in the Commons as a Conservative, after the complaint was made on Wednesday.Mr Knight is the chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee and has represented Solihull in the West Midlands since 2015.A spokeswoman for the Chief Whip said: “Following a complaint made to the Metropolitan Police this evening, we have removed the whip from Julian Knight MP with immediate effect.”She declined to comment on the nature of the complaint now it is under investigation. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The Independent

Labour MP Conor McGinn has party whip suspended over complaint

Labour MP Conor McGinn has had the whip suspended after a claim made about him to the party’s independent complaints process.The St Helens North MP has also had his Labour membership suspended while an internal investigation takes place, it is understood. Mr McGinn does not know any of the details of the complaint made against him, but said he was confident that it was “entirely unfounded” and denied any wrongdoing.The deputy national campaigns coordinator – a key ally of leader Sir Keir Starmer – only recently returned to Westminster after he was diagnosed with a heart condition known as atrial fibrillation.In...
The Independent

Murderer bragged to inmates about killing wife, first public parole hearing told

A murderer who has never revealed where he hid his wife’s body denies bragging to inmates about the killing, the first public parole review in UK history heard.Russell Causley admitted he had lied and “changed stories consistently” when he faced parole judges on Monday but denied murdering Carole Packman.Parole judges are deciding whether the 79-year-old can be freed from jail, in the first hearing of its kind not to be held behind closed doors after changes in the law.Causley was handed a life sentence for killing Ms Packman, who disappeared in 1985 – a year after he moved his lover into...
The Independent

Lifer who shot dead policeman in 2003 given second life term for prison attack

A convicted killer who wounded a female prison officer in a “frenzied” 10-second attack while serving a life term for shooting a policeman in 2003 has been given a further life sentence.Former US marine and bodybuilder David Bieber used a potentially “deadly” homemade pronged iron bar to repeatedly stab Alison Smith in 2017, while serving life for the murder of Pc Ian Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two of his colleagues.Pc Broadhurst was shot in Leeds at point blank range on Boxing Day 2003, as he and other officers checked on a suspected stolen car.A week-long trial at Worcester...
The Independent

Serving police officer jailed for Christmas after assault conviction

A serving police officer found guilty of assaulting a man accused of failing to pay bus fare will spend Christmas behind bars after being jailed for three months.Pc Neville Bridgewood, of West Midlands Police, was convicted after a two-day trial at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court last month, the force said.The 39-year-old was found guilty of an assault during an altercation on a bus outside Bilston station, near Wolverhampton, on September 26.Bridgewood was among several officers who responded to a panic alarm triggered on the bus.We expect the highest standards of conduct from our officers and will bring to justice those who...
The Independent

Ministers commit to publishing Michelle Mone PPE documents as she takes leave of absence from Lords

The Commons has passed a motion to force the publication of secret texts and emails relating to Covid PPE contracts secured by a company linked to Conservative peer Michelle Mone.But ministers will release the documents when investigations have finished, the government said. Health minister Will Quince told the Commons the administration was “committed” to producing the information on PPE Medpro. But he added that would happen when “all investigations are concluded”.Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner had told Tory MPs they would be “complicit in a cover-up” if they voted against the motion, which called for the publication of all...
BBC

Labour promise biggest ever transfer of powers

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has promised "the biggest ever transfer of power from Westminster to the British people" if elected. Labour published a report on Monday by former prime minister Gordon Brown setting out plans for sweeping constitutional change, including abolishing the House of Lords. The plans would release...
The Independent

MP Pete Wishart takes swipe at new SNP Commons leader as two quit front bench

An SNP MSP has said he is “bemused” that the party’s new Westminster leader sought the top job, as two of the party’s most senior politicians quit their front bench roles.Pete Wishart was first elected to Westminster in 2001, and has held a variety of front bench posts, most recently serving as the group’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) spokesman.Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn succeeded Ian Blackford as leader on Tuesday following speculation of a coup within the Westminster group.Mr Blackford, who led the party in the Commons from 2017, announced he would not stand for re-election...
The Independent

‘Unworkable’ asylum plans backed by Suella Braverman condemned as ‘completely out of step with British values’

Extreme plans backed by home secretary Suella Braverman to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel have been criticised as “unworkable” and “completely out of step with British values”.In a clear bid to pressure Rishi Sunak into taking harsher action on small boat crossings, Ms Braverman has written the foreword to a think tank report which calls for all asylum seekers who enter the UK “illegally” to be detained indefinitely and banned from ever settling here.The home secretary pledged that she and the prime minister will do “whatever it takes” to end the crossings, and is understood to also endorse...
The Independent

Labour says 30,000 NHS operations cancelled due to shortage of staff

Around 30,000 operations were cancelled last year in NHS hospitals in England because of a shortage of staff, new figures show.Data gathered from freedom of information requests by the Labour Party showed that staff shortages were the most common reason why surgeries did not go ahead for non-clinical reasons.Some 50 out of 122 acute NHS trusts responded to requests from Labour for details of cancellations over the past year. Extrapolating from these figures, Labour calculated that as many as 158,000 operations are likely to have been called off for non-clinical reasons in 2021-22 – more than double the figure...
The Independent

New domestic abuse campaign launches on Tinder for first time

A new campaign to combat domestic abuse has been launched on a dating app for the first time.Set up by Police Scotland, Is It Me? targets young men aged 18 to 25 in an effort stop domestic abuse before it starts.The latest Scottish Government statistics show police recorded 64,807 incidents of domestic abuse in 2021-22, with 81% (more than 50,000) of reported cases involving a female victim and male suspected perpetrator.The new campaign highlights behaviours in new relationships that are abusive and that might be indicative of future, escalating abuse.Launched on Tuesday, it will be shown on social media including,...
The Independent

Stephen Flynn denies plotting against SNP predecessor Ian Blackford

The new leader of the SNP’s Westminster group has denied allegations he plotted against his predecessor Ian Blackford.Stephen Flynn said anyone who thinks otherwise had watched “too much House of Cards”, a popular TV political drama.Mr Flynn spoke after a third member of Mr Blackford’s front bench team announced he was standing down to go to the back benches.Chris Law said he was leaving his role as shadow international development secretary following similar moves from SNP colleagues Pete Wishart and Stewart McDonald.Mr Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, was chosen by the party’s Westminster group to be their new leader...
The Independent

Steve Barclay accused of ‘belligerence’ after refusing to discuss nurses’ pay at strike talks

Health secretary Steve Barclay has been accused of “belligerence” after refusing to discuss pay demands at talks with nursing union leaders, as the war of words over looming strikes turns bitter.Despite agreeing to speak to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on Monday evening, Mr Barclay stuck by the government’s refusal to negotiate on the union’s demand for a pay rise 5 per cent above inflation.RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said Mr Barclay refused to even discuss pay with her, with strikes now set to take place on 15 and 20 December.“They would not talk to me about pay,” she said. “I...
The Independent

The Independent

