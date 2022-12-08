Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sadly, Twin Falls Bakery Has Decided To Close Their Doors Indefinitely
Sweet T's Cupcakery has made the announcement they are "taking a break" and closing their doors. They are currently selling their equipment as well. The owners announced that a break is overdue. Sweet T's Cupcakery is Closing Its Doors. Originally, they were planning on moving from their older location. However,...
Popular Twin Falls Store Reopens in time for the Holiday Season
Ever since the pandemic hit, stores in Twin Falls, across Idaho, and the county have had to close their doors as the shutdown from a few years ago has caught up with them. While major companies have had to do layoffs and budget cuts, most have remained to function, while smaller, local stores have had to shut their doors for good. Twin Falls has seen several stores come and go over the last couple of years, and recently a popular store closed in Twin Falls, but unlike others, found an alternative way to stay open, and is once again back up and doing business for the residents of the Magic Valley.
kmvt
Locals support locals at Twin Falls vendor show
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls was feeling a sense of Christmas and community spirit on Saturday, as locals were supporting locals at a Christmas vendor show. The annual Winter Holiday Vendor Event was held at the Twin Falls Senior Center on Saturday morning. More than 40 vendors attended the event, and about 25 more were on the waitlist.
Sleigh Ride, View Elk & Pick A Xmas Tree 2 Hrs From Twin Falls
For those in the Magic Valley who haven't gotten your Christmas Trees yet, there's an opportunity to bundle up, have some hot chocolate, take a sleigh ride through the Idaho backcountry, and select from Noble or Douglas Fir trees and be ready for Christmas week. The experience awaits just 130 miles from Twin Falls.
KTVB
Twin Falls Fred Meyer hosts 7Cares Idaho Shares
"Just a little makes a lot for all of us." Salvation Army of Twin Falls is a beneficiary of 7Cares Idaho Shares.
kmvt
Tommy’s Express Car Wash - Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive. KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.
Help Bring Missing Twin Falls ID Teen Home For The Holidays
A Twin Falls teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Eleno Alfonso Nico?. Eleno Alfonso Nico, 14, has been missing for over a week now, according to his profile on the Idaho Missing Person's Clearinghouse website. Nico is listed as Hispanic, and is 5'8" and 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Rejoice: Magic Mountain Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in Southern Idaho
There are years in Southern Idaho when the ski resorts don’t open until January due to a lack of snow, but this year there’s plenty of powder, and Magic Mountain is ready to open for the season. Southern Idaho Ski Resorts Now Open For 2022. Pomerelle Ski Resort...
Don’t Miss These 9 Events this December Weekend in the Magic Valley
Another week down, another week closer to Christmas and the end of the year. As the week comes to a close, it is time to once again forget the stress of work and focus on Christmas shopping, decorating if you haven't done so, and holiday events around the Magic Valley. No place does Christmas events like Southern Idaho, and the weekends are a joy this time of year because of them. Despite the cold weather and chances of snow, bundle up and get on out to some of the many events taking place this weekend around the Magic Valley.
kmvt
Movie night for a good cause at the Orpheum Theater
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Happening this weekend, a showing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Orpheum Theater is giving the community an opportunity to help a local homeless shelter. Jaci Walker with Keller Williams Realty Group wanted to do something to give back to the community...
kmvt
Tony’s 2T Auto - Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive. KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.
Top 8 Things You Have To Experience In The Magic Valley This Christmas
Christmas is my favorite time of year and there are so many things going on! It is easy to forget everything so we have come up with the ultimate bucket list of Christmas events and information that you don't want to miss. Festival Of Lights Parade. The Festival of Lights...
WATCH: Night Critter Snags Xmas Package; Heed Idaho Postal Alerts
Normally, December is a month when people get victimized by other human beings from holiday Internet scams and porch piracy. Having Christmas package deliveries snagged by critters in the middle of the night is a rarity, but it happened to me Tuesday and I captured it all on video. Christmas...
Expect Street Closures for Twin Falls Christmas Parade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets will be blocked off Friday evening (Dec 9) in Twin Falls for the annual Festival of Lights Parade. The Twin Falls Police Department announced it will begin closing off streets at 2 p.m. in the downtown area along Main Street in preparation fro the parade at 6 p.m. Police ask that anyone parked on Main Street between Jerome and Fairfield streets to move their vehicle before the closure or the vehicle will be towed for safety reasons. The early closure will also allow crews to put up barricades along the parade route (see map below). Main will be closed from Jerome to Castleford Street which will block any cross street in between, including Shoshone Street. Twin Falls Police said the area will remain closed to traffic until the area is clear of pedestrians. The area around the Downtown Commons will stay closed until after the tree lighting ceremony.
The Largest House for Sale in Twin Falls Has Some Serious Log Cabin Vibes
This story has been updated from the original version with new details. Since Christmas is just a few days away, your house is probably like most other houses: getting filled with Christmas decorations and presents. There are probably areas of your house where any other time of year you would be able to walk around freely, but now you have to maneuver around the Christmas joy because you've decked the halls too much.
What Would You Do? Receiving the Wrong Package in Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you got a package delivered this holiday season that wasn't yours, but maybe something you want? What would you do if you have no return address and don't know how to find the right person? Do you keep it? Do you find a way to return it? Do you even open it to see what it is? While it is a felony to open somebody else's mail, that doesn't mean it isn't tempting, especially during the holiday season, so what would you do?
kmvt
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Southern Idaho based company has made a splash on the international stage for its innovation in the world of Agri-Tech. Jerome-based Hempitecture won the top prize at New York Grow, a competition involving nearly 400 companies from around the world showcasing their unique developments in agriculture.
Twin Falls Area Christmas Eve Candlelight Church Services
If you're looking for a place to celebrate and worship in the Twin Falls area this Christmas, several churches are hosting candlelight services on Christmas Eve. Lighthouse Church is hosting several services in the month of December to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Acoustic Christmas: Acoustic worship on December...
Why a Kroger/Albertsons Merger Could be Good for Idaho
Apparently, the proposed merger is causing some people to lose sleep. I would’ve assumed it was only the people who work there and fear being downsized. Yahoo Finance claims shoppers are worried about the marriage between the two large chains. As for job losses, isn’t this already happening? When...
Experience First Hand The Miracle At Bethlehem With Twin Falls Church
Christmas, first and foremost, is a religious holiday. Not everyone who celebrates is religious, but the reason for the season is the birth of Jesus Christ. One Twin Falls church is sending you back in time to Bethlehem to experience the miracle firsthand. Come To Bethlehem With Twin Falls Church.
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0