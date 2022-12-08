ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

KOOL 96.5

Popular Twin Falls Store Reopens in time for the Holiday Season

Ever since the pandemic hit, stores in Twin Falls, across Idaho, and the county have had to close their doors as the shutdown from a few years ago has caught up with them. While major companies have had to do layoffs and budget cuts, most have remained to function, while smaller, local stores have had to shut their doors for good. Twin Falls has seen several stores come and go over the last couple of years, and recently a popular store closed in Twin Falls, but unlike others, found an alternative way to stay open, and is once again back up and doing business for the residents of the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Locals support locals at Twin Falls vendor show

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls was feeling a sense of Christmas and community spirit on Saturday, as locals were supporting locals at a Christmas vendor show. The annual Winter Holiday Vendor Event was held at the Twin Falls Senior Center on Saturday morning. More than 40 vendors attended the event, and about 25 more were on the waitlist.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Tommy’s Express Car Wash - Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive. KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Help Bring Missing Twin Falls ID Teen Home For The Holidays

A Twin Falls teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Eleno Alfonso Nico?. Eleno Alfonso Nico, 14, has been missing for over a week now, according to his profile on the Idaho Missing Person's Clearinghouse website. Nico is listed as Hispanic, and is 5'8" and 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Don’t Miss These 9 Events this December Weekend in the Magic Valley

Another week down, another week closer to Christmas and the end of the year. As the week comes to a close, it is time to once again forget the stress of work and focus on Christmas shopping, decorating if you haven't done so, and holiday events around the Magic Valley. No place does Christmas events like Southern Idaho, and the weekends are a joy this time of year because of them. Despite the cold weather and chances of snow, bundle up and get on out to some of the many events taking place this weekend around the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Movie night for a good cause at the Orpheum Theater

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Happening this weekend, a showing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Orpheum Theater is giving the community an opportunity to help a local homeless shelter. Jaci Walker with Keller Williams Realty Group wanted to do something to give back to the community...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Tony’s 2T Auto - Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Expect Street Closures for Twin Falls Christmas Parade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets will be blocked off Friday evening (Dec 9) in Twin Falls for the annual Festival of Lights Parade. The Twin Falls Police Department announced it will begin closing off streets at 2 p.m. in the downtown area along Main Street in preparation fro the parade at 6 p.m. Police ask that anyone parked on Main Street between Jerome and Fairfield streets to move their vehicle before the closure or the vehicle will be towed for safety reasons. The early closure will also allow crews to put up barricades along the parade route (see map below). Main will be closed from Jerome to Castleford Street which will block any cross street in between, including Shoshone Street. Twin Falls Police said the area will remain closed to traffic until the area is clear of pedestrians. The area around the Downtown Commons will stay closed until after the tree lighting ceremony.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

The Largest House for Sale in Twin Falls Has Some Serious Log Cabin Vibes

This story has been updated from the original version with new details. Since Christmas is just a few days away, your house is probably like most other houses: getting filled with Christmas decorations and presents. There are probably areas of your house where any other time of year you would be able to walk around freely, but now you have to maneuver around the Christmas joy because you've decked the halls too much.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Would You Do? Receiving the Wrong Package in Magic Valley

What would you do? What would you do if you got a package delivered this holiday season that wasn't yours, but maybe something you want? What would you do if you have no return address and don't know how to find the right person? Do you keep it? Do you find a way to return it? Do you even open it to see what it is? While it is a felony to open somebody else's mail, that doesn't mean it isn't tempting, especially during the holiday season, so what would you do?
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Southern Idaho based company has made a splash on the international stage for its innovation in the world of Agri-Tech. Jerome-based Hempitecture won the top prize at New York Grow, a competition involving nearly 400 companies from around the world showcasing their unique developments in agriculture.
JEROME, ID
JEROME, ID

News Radio 1310 KLIX

