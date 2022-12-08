ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disneyland Shanghai opens after China eases strict Covid rules

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

Disneyland Shanghai has reopened after China eased its strict Covid-19 restrictions.

The park welcomed visitors again on Thursday, 8 December, after officials released a 10-point plan moving away from the country’s zero-Covid policy, which had prompted rare protests recently.

Previously, the amusement park had shut its gates to visitors, trapping some inside.

People were told that they would not be allowed out of the venue until they could show a negative Covid test.

