Jill Scott Announces Rescheduled Who is Jill Scott? Anniversary Tour Dates

In early 2020, Jill Scott was touring to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her album Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds, Vol. 1. But, like so many tours, it was cut short due to the pandemic. Now, Scott has announced the rescheduled dates for the trek. The 23rd anniversary tour of her 2000 debut LP will kick off February 28 in Augusta, Georgia, and wind through Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Nashville, Memphis, Atlanta, and more, before wrapping up in June. Find Scott’s full itinerary below.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 Tour With the Strokes, St. Vincent, and More

Red Hot Chili Peppers have enlisted a bevy of big-name support acts for a 2023 tour of North America and Europe. At dates kicking off in Vancouver next March, the North American shows will feature support from two artists apiece, selected from the Strokes, St. Vincent, the Mars Volta, Thundercat, and City and Colour. Iggy Pop and the Roots, meanwhile, will join the band at select European dates. King Princess is playing a handful of shows both sides of the Atlantic. Check out the dates below.
Janet Jackson Announces 2023 Tour

Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 tour of North America. The Together Again Tour begins in April and stretches into June. It’ll be the singer’s first concert tour since 2019 when she played shows to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Rhythm Nation 1814. (Jackson had been scheduled to go on tour in 2020, but the concerts were canceled due to the pandemic.) Find Janet Jackson’s upcoming tour dates below.
The Flaming Lips Want to Treat You to ‘An Evening With’ Them in 2023

The Flaming Lips will return to the road early next year with a short run of West Coast dates. The “An Evening With” tour will reportedly find the Flaming Lips playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their extensive catalog. The run will kick off with a pair of shows at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Feb. 28 and March 1, followed by dates in Las Vegas and California, wrapping on March 9 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.  Tickets for the “An Evening With” tour go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with a...
Rauw Alejandro Announces 2023 Tour, Shares New “De Carolina” Video: Watch

Rauw Alejandro has released the Martin Seipel–directed music video for “De Carolina,” a standout song from his new album, Saturno. The visual comes on the heels of Alejandro announcing a huge 2023 tour in support of the album. The tour will find him performing in the United States, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Canada, Central America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and South America. Find the new music video and the tour commercial below.
Sunset Rubdown to Reunite After 13 Years

Sunset Rubdown will return in spring 2023 to play their first shows since disbanding in 2009, Spencer Krug has announced. The beloved oddballs of mid-to-late 2000s indie-rock will play a pair of short North American tours and, according to a press release, may record a new album to boot. Check out the dates below.
Ticketmaster Issues Apology After “Unprecedented” Ticket Fraud at Bad Bunny Concert in Mexico City

Bad Bunny fans with tickets purchased through Ticketmaster were left stranded outside his sold-out concert in Mexico City Friday night (December 9) when security claimed that numerous people had fake, duplicated tickets, or canceled tickets. Vulture and CNN report that hundreds of fans were denied entry to the venue, the 80,000+ capacity Estadio Azteca, and images from the concert on social media depicted large swaths of empty seats at the sold-out show. Pitchfork has contacted representatives for Bad Bunny and Ticketmaster for comment.
