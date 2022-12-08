Read full article on original website
Related
Jill Scott Announces Rescheduled Who is Jill Scott? Anniversary Tour Dates
In early 2020, Jill Scott was touring to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her album Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds, Vol. 1. But, like so many tours, it was cut short due to the pandemic. Now, Scott has announced the rescheduled dates for the trek. The 23rd anniversary tour of her 2000 debut LP will kick off February 28 in Augusta, Georgia, and wind through Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Nashville, Memphis, Atlanta, and more, before wrapping up in June. Find Scott’s full itinerary below.
Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates
Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they'll be back on tour in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023 as well. "You know we couldn't stay away for long," stated the group via their...
The FADER
Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce New York and London AR shows
In anticipation of their eighth studio album — Cracker Island, due out February 24 via Parlophone Records — Gorillaz have shared a new track titled “Skinny Ape” and announced two augmented reality performances in New York and London for later this month. The song follows previously...
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
After wrapping up a huge North American tour, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are extending their jaunt with a string of U.S. dates. Alice Cooper will support the dates (original support acts Joan Jett and Poison have bowed out). Check out the dates below. Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott...
On this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980, Beatles founder and music icon John Lennon murdered in NYC
John Lennon, a beloved member of The Beatles, was killed in New York City on this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980. The location of his death is a global pilgrimage site to this day.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 Tour With the Strokes, St. Vincent, and More
Red Hot Chili Peppers have enlisted a bevy of big-name support acts for a 2023 tour of North America and Europe. At dates kicking off in Vancouver next March, the North American shows will feature support from two artists apiece, selected from the Strokes, St. Vincent, the Mars Volta, Thundercat, and City and Colour. Iggy Pop and the Roots, meanwhile, will join the band at select European dates. King Princess is playing a handful of shows both sides of the Atlantic. Check out the dates below.
Janet Jackson Announces 2023 Tour
Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 tour of North America. The Together Again Tour begins in April and stretches into June. It’ll be the singer’s first concert tour since 2019 when she played shows to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Rhythm Nation 1814. (Jackson had been scheduled to go on tour in 2020, but the concerts were canceled due to the pandemic.) Find Janet Jackson’s upcoming tour dates below.
Audacy
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, and Silversun Pickups team up for 2023 tour: See the dates
British rockers Bush have finalized their plans to hit the road in 2023, taking along their friends Candlebox, Silversun Pickups, and Alice In Chains founding guitarist Jerry Cantrell on a number of dates as openers.
The Flaming Lips Want to Treat You to ‘An Evening With’ Them in 2023
The Flaming Lips will return to the road early next year with a short run of West Coast dates. The “An Evening With” tour will reportedly find the Flaming Lips playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their extensive catalog. The run will kick off with a pair of shows at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Feb. 28 and March 1, followed by dates in Las Vegas and California, wrapping on March 9 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. Tickets for the “An Evening With” tour go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with a...
Pop Evil Announce 2023 Tour, Reveal ‘Skeletons’ Album Details + ‘Paranoid’ Video
Pop Evil burned up the charts with their single "Eye of the Storm" earlier this year, so you had to figure it was only a matter of time until an album followed. Now we have news from the band that their seventh studio album, Skeletons, will arrive on March 17 next year.
Environmentalists want jaguars reintroduced to US Southwest
An environmental group is petitioning federal officials to help reintroduce the jaguar to the Southwest, where it once ranged for hundreds of thousands of years before being whittled down to just one of the big cats known to roam the region
Rauw Alejandro Announces 2023 Tour, Shares New “De Carolina” Video: Watch
Rauw Alejandro has released the Martin Seipel–directed music video for “De Carolina,” a standout song from his new album, Saturno. The visual comes on the heels of Alejandro announcing a huge 2023 tour in support of the album. The tour will find him performing in the United States, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Canada, Central America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and South America. Find the new music video and the tour commercial below.
My Tiny Little Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 25 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week
These pictures are absolutely stunning, I tell ya.
Sunset Rubdown to Reunite After 13 Years
Sunset Rubdown will return in spring 2023 to play their first shows since disbanding in 2009, Spencer Krug has announced. The beloved oddballs of mid-to-late 2000s indie-rock will play a pair of short North American tours and, according to a press release, may record a new album to boot. Check out the dates below.
Ticketmaster Issues Apology After “Unprecedented” Ticket Fraud at Bad Bunny Concert in Mexico City
Bad Bunny fans with tickets purchased through Ticketmaster were left stranded outside his sold-out concert in Mexico City Friday night (December 9) when security claimed that numerous people had fake, duplicated tickets, or canceled tickets. Vulture and CNN report that hundreds of fans were denied entry to the venue, the 80,000+ capacity Estadio Azteca, and images from the concert on social media depicted large swaths of empty seats at the sold-out show. Pitchfork has contacted representatives for Bad Bunny and Ticketmaster for comment.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0