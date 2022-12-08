ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

England’s form has Marcus Trescothick eager for the Ashes to start

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3Nxp_0jc0STJs00

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick wishes the Ashes started next week with Ben Stokes’ side on the crest of a wave after their thrilling victory in the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Brendon McCullum has revolutionised the team since he took over as head coach ahead of the summer, reaching new heights in their first Test in Pakistan for 17 years to make it seven wins in eight matches.

Stokes’ men scored at over a run a ball in the first innings and an inconceivable rate of 7.5 per over in the second, before they took five wickets in the final session to win the match on a lifeless surface.

Trescothick, who was a free-scoring opener for England in all formats between 2000 and 2006, believes if England continue in the same manner, next summer’s home Ashes against Australia could be riveting.

“It is the exciting part (the Ashes),” he said.

“I wish we were going into the Ashes next week. If it continues on in this form then it bodes for a great series.

“As we say we do not look too far ahead in what is going on. But it is exciting, no doubt about it, because India series and Ashes series are the pinnacle of what we do in Test cricket.”

Trescothick was a key part of England’s famous 2005 Ashes success but was forced to retire from international cricket in 2008 for mental health reasons.

I wish we were going into the Ashes next week

His stroke-making would have made him an ideal player for McCullum and Stokes’ approach and he would have enjoyed being part of the current environment.

“I would have loved to (have played with the freedom of the current England team),” Trescothick said.

“Any batter would have loved this – apart from probably Paul Collingwood! We would have loved this environment because it is so free.

“It is enjoyable, the methods and way we are talking about it in the changing room is exciting.

“You want to come out here every day, walk out with them and have the opportunity to bat. It is still great watching from the balcony and seeing what they do.”

