The Merritt Violette House in Florida, Missouri.Photo byTheCatalyst31, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Merrit Violette House (aka Merritt “Dad” Violette House) was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. This one-story house is located in Florida, Missouri. The architectural description is an eclectic vernacular Queen Anne style. It has an attic and it’s sheathed in clapboard and has a lot of fish scale shingles.

FLORIDA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO