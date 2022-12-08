ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Comments / 93

Lisa Murray
3d ago

Congratulations 👏🎉 What a blessing, you're are role models that will continue to inspire many others, may God continue to bless all of you🙏🎉♥️

Reply(1)
12
Angela McMullen
4d ago

🙏🏾GOD, asking for HIS continued favor on your current and future endeavors! ❤️🙏🏾 TY for displaying a positive example of not only people that are black but also of a family unit that is black. 🙏🏾

Reply
8
Marcus Trigg
3d ago

Nice. Build and create your own wealth through hard work and don't ask to confiscate the wealth of others. It's the American way. No excuses!

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Z94

This Oklahoma Town has Been Named the Ugliest City in the Entire Sooner State

First let me say, don't shoot the messenger. I didn't call this the ugliest town in Oklahoma, I'm just letting you know what's being said and reported. After all, I actually live in this city. I will say there is some truth to this, as much as that hurts to say. My hometown certainly isn't going to win any beauty contests any day soon.
LAWTON, OK
jacksonadvocateonline.com

Celebrated Black neurosurgeon returns to Mississippi

Recently, Laurel, MS, welcomed celebrated and world-renowned neurosurgeon, Dr. Deborrah Hyde, back home with a street naming in her honor. Dr. Deborrah Hyde Avenue is on the east side of town. It’s not often that a small town like Laurel can brag that it produced the nation’s second Black female...
LAUREL, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WJTV 12

Local Student-Athletes Shine in MS-AL All-Star Game

Local high school student-athletes put on a show Saturday in Mobile, Alabama during the 2022 Mississippi vs. Alabama high school football all-star game. Raleigh senior athlete Suntarine Perkins was named Mississippi MVP after a performance including 10 tackles (of the Magnolia State’s 40 total, meaning Perking had one of every four tackles), nine of them […]
MOBILE, AL
breezynews.com

The Luckiest Place in Mississippi?

If you’re going to play the lottery, maybe you ought to drive to Hazlehurst to do it. The city of fewer than 3,600 residents seems to be the luckiest place in Mississippi. It’s now had two $1 million winners in less than two years. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing and for another drawing in January 2021 were bought at different Hazlehurst retailers. The latest winner claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Flowood Wednesday. He’s the fifth person to win at least $1 million playing the lottery in Mississippi.
HAZLEHURST, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s rural hospitals in danger of shutting down

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) said the state’s rural hospitals are in a financial crisis. After the coronavirus pandemic wiped out a majority of hospitals’ savings. Rural hospitals in Mississippi have yet to fully recover. Rural hospitals have been forced to drastically cut down on care amid rising […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
brproud.com

La. sheriff: Mississippi man wanted for failure to appear warrants

PASS CHRISTIAN, Ms. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Mississippi man who is wanted for charges he acquired back in January of this year. The sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Raymond Garner is wanted on two failure-to-appear warrants that are related to attempted murder. If anyone knows Garner’s location, contact the sheriff’s office at (985)-345-6150, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-(800)-554-5245, or make a tip online.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
TravelNoire

TravelNoire

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy