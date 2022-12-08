Read full article on original website
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' loss to the Lions
Justin Jefferson set the franchise record for receiving yards in a game.
Reaction to Vikings Loss at Detroit
This is Episode 176 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings Week 14 loss in Detroit. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership, the team’s defense, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com.
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 14
The Minnesota Vikings hit the road for a Week 14 game at the Detroit Lions on Sunday at noon pm CST, the 13th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the New York Jets in Week 13, while the Lions filleted the Jacksonville Jaguars in Detroit, 40-14. Detroit, now 5-7 through 12 games, is holding onto playoff hopes by the thinnest of threads.
Do the Vikings Need a New Defensive Coordinator in 2023?
The Minnesota Vikings are a good team. They sit at 10-3 through 14 weeks this season. They’re going to win the NFC North and will wind up being one of the top seeds in the playoffs. They also might need a new defensive coordinator. There’s no denying that Mike...
3 Vikings You Gotta Watch at DET
For the first time since Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings will be involved in a divisional battle. A fourth straight win inside the division would seal the Vikings as division champs. All three previous wins came at home, and now they start the road games with a trip to Detroit to face the in-form Lions.
The Vikings Worked Out a New Kicker, and You’ll Like Him
Throughout the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have experienced great success on their way to a 10-2 record. However, one of the biggest disappointments has regarded their kicker, Greg Joseph. After a strong 2021 season in which Joseph hit over 86% of his field goals, including making 7 of...
Blake Brandel’s Injury Will Keep Him Sidelined for at Least 4 Weeks
Throughout the past three weeks, Blake Brandel has been thrust into a very crucial role for the Minnesota Vikings offense. Since Christian Darrisaw suffered his second concussion in consecutive weeks. Brandel has been the starting left tackle for the Vikings. During Week 14’s loss to the Detroit Lions, though, Brandel...
NFC North Round-Up: Only 1 Game in Week 14
It was a quiet week for the NFC North in Week 14 as only one game took place involving teams within the division. That was a rivalry matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. Even still, there is news to discuss across the division. Here are all the headlines as we head into Week 15.
Vikings-Lions Preview: 5 Reasons Why the Vikings Should Be Wary
It’s Vikings-Lions Sunday #2 this week. The 10-2 Minnesota Vikings will take on the 5-7 Detroit Lions this Sunday at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. It will be tempting for the Vikings—and even more so for us fans—to look forward to this as an opportunity to pad our stats with an easy W and take one step closer to home field advantage in the early rounds of the post-season.
Garrett Bradbury, Harrison Smith Among 5 Inactive Vikings vs. DET
The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions have each released their lists of inactive players ahead of Week 14’s game. Among the 5 inactive Vikings, there are three usual starters that won’t play on Sunday. The full list is as follows:. LT Christian Darrisaw. C Garrett Bradbury. S Harrison...
Vikings look to clinch division title with sweep of Lions
MINNEAPOLIS — The scenario is simple for the Minnesota Vikings: win and they're in. Well, technically a tie would still be enough for the Vikings to win their first NFC North title since 2017, but a win would also keep them right in the mix for a possible No. 1 overall seed, which is currently held by the Philadelphia Eagles.
The NFC Has Its 1st Playoff Team
Following the Week 14 slate of the NFL season, the NFC has its 1st playoff team officially set in stone. Unfortunately, that team is not the Minnesota Vikings, but instead, it is the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly improved to 12-1 by beating the snot out of their division rival, the New York Giants. The Eagles soared to a 48-22 victory, their second consecutive win of 20+ points.
Everything the Vikings Did Poorly Against the Lions
Throughout their 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings did a multitude of things poorly. The most obvious reason for this loss that we can point the finger at is the defense allowing 464 yards of offense to these frisky Lions. However, that’s far from the only problem that Minnesota ran into on Sunday. Here’s a full list of everything the Vikings did poorly against the Lions.
2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Offensive Tackles
We continue to progress through the initial 2023 NFL Draft rankings, and today, we cover the offensive tackle prospects for this upcoming spring. We have the usual blue-blood prospects that every list features, but perhaps there will be a couple surprises by the end. If you need to catch up, here are all the rankings we’ve covered so far:
The Minnesota Vikings Must Keep Their Foot on the Gas
On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings found themselves on the wrong side of a loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite coming in as two-point underdogs, it was a puzzling line considering Kevin O’Connell’s squad found themselves sitting at 10-2 on the season. When the dust settled, it couldn’t have been clearer why they were doubted, and maybe they didn’t help themselves, either.
Boisterous, Raucous, Exuberant Fans at U.S. Bank Stadium
Fans at U.S. Bank Stadium tend to be enthusiastic. At noon tomorrow, Minnesota will take on the division rival Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell’s squad has been exceeding expectations lately. At 5-7, they’re the second-best team in the NFC North. Pulling off the victory at Ford Field is thus no sure thing.
Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker
Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
Detroit Lions: Jared Goff’s last 6 games have been solid
Prior to the start of the 2022 season, some of us at Detroit Sports Nation predicted that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was about to shut up his haters. When the Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Goff and a trio of draft picks, many said Goff was going to be a bridge until the Lions could find the quarterback of their future. Heading to this season, I said there was a solid chance that Goff could end up being that quarterback of the future, and as of late, he has a lot of people wondering if that will be the case.
