ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Dylan Edwards drops recruiting bombshell after choosing Deion Sanders, Colorado

Dylan Edwards made a huge decision for his future when he announced his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado football on Saturday. Edwards had previously been committed to Notre Dame before decommitting on Thursday- and it didn’t take him long to land with Sanders. Not only that, but Dylan Edwards might not be the only […] The post Dylan Edwards drops recruiting bombshell after choosing Deion Sanders, Colorado appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOULDER, CO
ClutchPoints

Jets’ Mike White gets Week 15 status update after ribs injury vs. Bills

New York Jets’ quarterback Mike White remained in the game despite suffering a rib injury during the team’s Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. White, who was taken to a hospital after the contest, is considered day-do-day following the injury. Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh said they are expecting White to be available in […] The post Jets’ Mike White gets Week 15 status update after ribs injury vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Cowboys must be worried despite Week 14 win vs. Texans

The Dallas Cowboys flirted with disaster Sunday afternoon in a last-second victory over the hapless Houston Texans. There was a collective sigh of relief after Ezekiel Elliott barreled into the end zone to cap off the 18th game-winning drive of Dak Prescott’s career, but the ugly win won’t sit right with those that believe the […] The post 3 reasons Cowboys must be worried despite Week 14 win vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Utah football potential 1st-rounder Clark Phillips III makes NFL Draft move ahead of Rose Bowl

The Utah football program is gearing up for its Rose Bowl clash against Penn State, but they will be without a key player for their clash on Jan. 2. Star cornerback Clark Phillips III announced his decision to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday, posting a heartfelt statement on Twitter. In his address, Phillips revealed that he’d be entering the upcoming draft while bidding an emotional farewell to the Utah football program.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Cam Jordan stands his ground amid Saints fines for faking injury

Cam Jordan and the New Orleans Saints felt the wrath of the NFL’s new rules when they were slapped with a massive $550,000 fine a couple of days ago. The reason? According to the league, Jordan and the team conspired to fake an injury in order to halt the momentum of the game. It was […] The post Cam Jordan stands his ground amid Saints fines for faking injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel apologizes for cameraman controversy in 49ers’ Week 14 vs. Buccaneers

Deebo Samuel apologized for an incident that involved a sideline cameraman during the San Francisco 49ers’ victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “My apologies for stepping over the camera guy. Definitely didn’t realize I did it until watching the tape. Was just in the moment. My apologies my guy,” Samuel wrote on Twitter. The cameraman […] The post Deebo Samuel apologizes for cameraman controversy in 49ers’ Week 14 vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s 2-word message to Brock Purdy after 49ers rookie beat him

Tom Brady took his defeat to Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers like a true champion, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB even giving encouraging words to the rookie quarterback. The 49ers destroyed the Buccaneers in Week 14, with Purdy even outshining Brady to help his team take the 35-7 win. The Mr. Irrelevant […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s 2-word message to Brock Purdy after 49ers rookie beat him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

49ers get massive Nick Bosa injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash

The San Francisco 49ers have been plagued by the injury bug all season long, and things got even worse for them in Week 13 when they lost their second quarterback for the rest of the 2022 season in Jimmy Garoppolo. Thankfully, it sounds like the 49ers have finally gotten some good injury news for Nick […] The post 49ers get massive Nick Bosa injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision after bye week

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen made a final quarterback decision for the team’s upcoming matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per Mike Triplett. “Saints coach Dennis Allen said Andy Dalton will remain the starting QB in Week 15 coming out of the bye. Allen said he thinks Dalton has done some good things and […] The post Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision after bye week appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: 4x Pro Bowl WR linked to Cowboys amid Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit

After weeks of recruitment, the Odell Beckham Jr. free agency saga hit a bit of a speed bump last week when news broke that the veteran wide receiver is unlikely to be available before the end of the regular season. Jerry Jones has said that the Cowboys are still in on Beckham, but NFL Network reporter and ex-DFW radio personality Jane Slater hinted Monday afternoon that a new contender for the job may have entered the fray: T.Y. Hilton.
ClutchPoints

Colts’ Jeff Saturday makes Matt Ryan decision for Week 15 vs. Vikings

Jeff Saturday said the Indianapolis Colts will stick with Matt Ryan at quarterback for their Week 15 clash with the Minnesota Vikings, per Zak Keefer. Indianapolis is just 4-8-1 on the season. They will enter their matchup with Minnesota in the midst of a 3-game losing streak. But the Colts can play the role of […] The post Colts’ Jeff Saturday makes Matt Ryan decision for Week 15 vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

3 Seahawks most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Panthers

The Seattle Seahawks found themselves with a great opportunity to reestablish themselves as a contender for the top spot in the NFC West in Week 14. Not only did they have a favorable matchup on their hands against the Carolina Panthers, but the San Francisco 49ers, the team ahead of them in the NFC West standings, were being forced to roll with their third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Sauce Gardner claps back at haters calling Jets CB a bust

Sauce Gardner has been arguably the best defensive player out of the 2022 draft, and that’s no small feat. The New York Jets rookie cornerback has been impressive for most of his young career. He’s went up against some of the best wide receivers in the league and held them to less than their usual numbers. For short: he’s pretty damn good at this whole football thing.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

CJ Stroud: Ohio State football star must win Heisman Trophy

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is once again a finalist for the Heisman award. After finishing fourth in voting last season, he now has his sights set on taking the award home this 2022. The 2022 Heisman class features several elite talents. Stroud will be going against TCU’s Max Duggan, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, and USC’s […] The post CJ Stroud: Ohio State football star must win Heisman Trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy