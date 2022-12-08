After weeks of recruitment, the Odell Beckham Jr. free agency saga hit a bit of a speed bump last week when news broke that the veteran wide receiver is unlikely to be available before the end of the regular season. Jerry Jones has said that the Cowboys are still in on Beckham, but NFL Network reporter and ex-DFW radio personality Jane Slater hinted Monday afternoon that a new contender for the job may have entered the fray: T.Y. Hilton.

43 MINUTES AGO