petnewsdaily.com
Can Guinea Pigs Eat Watermelon? (All the Information)
Watermelon is a delicious, juicy fruit that the guinea pig can use in many ways. The fruit makes for a surprisingly healthy and nutritious part of your guinea pig’s diet. Read on to get more information about the benefits of watermelon to your guinea pig. Can Guinea Pigs Eat...
petnewsdaily.com
Do Guinea Pigs Sleep? (All The Info)
Guinea pigs are adorable, but did you know that they can be a little misunderstood?. For example, many people don’t realize that guinea pigs sleep. In fact, it’s pretty common for them to take regular naps throughout the day and night. Let’s dive into how sleeping works for...
petnewsdaily.com
Guinea Pig Poop: What Guinea Owners Need to Know
Guinea pigs are popular pets, and they can bring a lot of joy to their owners. But, one thing that many owners are curious about is what guinea pigs’ poop should look like. In this article, we will discuss the various aspects of guinea pig poo, such as its shape, color, consistency, and more. We’ll also go over some tips to help your guinea pig poop regularly and look out for signs of health problems. So, if you have questions about guinea pig poop, read on to learn more!
petnewsdaily.com
Sheltie Guinea Pigs (aka Silkie): Personality, Cost & More
Whether looking for a new pet or a pet lover, you will be happy to know that sheltie guinea pigs are extremely friendly and can make excellent pets. However, they are also very calm and gentle animals and require regular care, which we will discuss below. Introducing the Sheltie Guinea...
Phys.org
Pets study: Feeding your furred friends dry food reduces their environmental impact
Cat and dog owners could significantly reduce the environmental impact of their pets' diets by feeding them dry food (consisting of kibble or biscuits) rather than wet food with higher water content, suggests a study of Brazilian pets published in Scientific Reports. The findings highlight how pet owners can feed their animals more sustainably while still providing them with sufficient nutrients and calories.
Phys.org
Why do cats knead?
"Kneading" is when cats massage an object with the front paws, which extend and retract, one paw at a time. This massaging action, named for its resemblance to kneading dough, is repeated rhythmically. You may have spotted your cat kneading and wondered how on Earth they developed such a behavior.
pethelpful.com
Tiny Angry Kittens Have Zero Chill and It's Beyond Precious
Cats hiss for numerous reasons. They may be in pain, afraid of another animal, or simply asking for space. This is completely normal cat behavior and when your cat hisses you can probably determine the exact reason why - they see a strange dog, they accidentally hit their paw on something, you know, normal cat reasons to hiss. That's why this video posed by TikTok account @Deescatrefuge is so hilariously inexplicable, because these precious little dum-dums have nothing to hiss about!
petnewsdaily.com
The Best Bedding for Guinea Pigs (December 2022 Reviews)
The main pitch by mattress companies is that you spend a large percentage of your life sleeping, so your mattress should be a considered purchase. The same is true of bedding for your guinea pig. Your guinea pig’s bedding is where they’ll rest and recharge, spend a significant portion of...
Meet Dwarf Donkeys, The Adorable Animals Can Be Great Pets
Donkeys are adorable but dwarf donkeys are cuter. Dwarf donkeys are sweet little creatures that can even be kept as pets because they are friendly. These donkeys are actually referred to as miniature donkeys.
cohaitungchi.com
Why Has My Cat Stopped Eating Dry Food But Eats Treats?
Cats are extremely fussy creatures in many aspects of life, but especially when it comes down to food. Whereas the normal solution will be switching to a food that they prefer, what if your cat has stopped eating the dry food that you’ve been feeding them for years? Why are they suddenly lacking enthusiasm for the food they used to happily eat?
petnewsdaily.com
Can Bearded Dragons Eat Parsley? (All the Info)
You might worry that since garlic or onion prove poisonous to a bearded dragon the spice parsley would, too. Instead, it affords your reptile important nutrients although it doesn’t top the list of items your pet likes to eat. Can bearded dragons eat parsley?. Yes, your bearded dragon can...
petnewsdaily.com
Himalayan Guinea Pigs: Personality, Cost & More
Whether you are considering buying a Himalayan guinea pig for your pet or are simply looking for a great breed of pig, you’ll want to learn all you can about these cute animals before bringing one home. So here are some significant facts about these animals to keep you...
catster.com
Exploring How Domestic Cats Can Live in Groups
Cats are naturally solitary with highly territorial behaviors, but domestic cats often live in groups of one or more. A study published in July in the journal PLOS ONE investigated how cats might have adapted to get along with others by looking at the hormone levels, gut microbiomes and social behaviors of shelter cats living in groups.
petnewsdaily.com
Bearded Dragon Shedding (All the Info)
Unlike other reptiles, bearded dragons shed their skin quite frequently. Bearded dragon owners often find the process of reptile shedding alarming at first; however, it is a normal occurrence and should not be cause for concern in most circumstances. However, there are some steps you can take to ensure that...
thewildest.com
Paravel’s Luxe Cabana Pet Carrier Literally Saves Rescue Pups
In the world of animal rescue, travel really is everything. Often, dogs and cats in rescues are shuttled in from areas with natural disasters, breeding mills, or rampant overpopulation and brought to places with medical and housing resources. To make these rescue efforts possible, organizations such as Rescue City, a rescue based out of Brooklyn, New York, rely on a combination of volunteers and donations for help. Recently, Rescue City has been testing out a whole new type of collab.
cohaitungchi.com
How Much Wet Food to Feed a Cat Every Day
Once you find the right type of wet food, you need to figure out how much to feed your cat. General guidelines are available for how much wet food to feed cats of any shape and size. For example, a 5-pound cat with a lean body type needs about 170 calories per day, and a 10-pound cat with a lean body type needs about 280 calories per day.
Dog Breeds that Prefer Living in a Cold State
There are dog breeds that can withstand the coldest temperature, some even thrive in freezing temperatures such as the Siberian Husky, a dog that can also tolerate tropical climates as they are quite adaptable.
petnewsdaily.com
How long do bearded dragons live? (All the Info)
Bearded dragons are some of the most popular lizards in the pet trade. They’re also one of the longest-lived, with some living 10 – 15 years or more. This is due to their hardy nature, which allows them to thrive in captivity and resist many diseases and parasites that plague other species of lizards.
techaiapp.com
CBD For Dogs? Here’s How A Tincture Helped My Pup Deal With Anxiety
Like any self-respecting dog owner, my dog is the apple of my eye. Luigi is a 10-pound Jack Russell Chihuahua furball and he’s been running circles around me – literally – for the past 14 years. He’s also the bane of my existence, a sentiment any other...
My Dog Just Bit My Kid — What Should I Do? (You Know, Besides Panic)
We've all seen the melt-your-heart cute videos on social media of dogs and babies snuggled up together in perfect harmony. While that's the dream for all dog-owning moms, if parenting teaches you anything, it's that the unexpected can happen at any moment — which, unfortunately, includes nightmare scenarios you didn't see coming. And the beloved family pup biting your child certainly falls into the latter category. It can be challenging to think straight in such an emotionally charged moment. Is your child OK, first and foremost? But also, is your dog OK? What brought on this uncharacteristic and alarming behavior? It's a lot. So, although no parent really wants to imagine a dog-bite situation taking place in their home, a little proactive research can help you keep your cool if it does happen.
