Snow removal from the car-focused part of Village of New Paltz streets has long been the purview of public works employees, who are expected to be on the roads when no one else should in order to keep traffic moving regardless of the weather. These are a different breed of white knights, riding their enormous steeds — sturdy municipal trucks — along each and every road within village limits to provide safe passage on all of them. Until now, those trucks have been seen by most as only equipment, but they will soon be getting names of their own.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO