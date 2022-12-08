ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Public meeting to approve façade renovation of building in New Paltz

The Design Review Board & Historic Preservation Commission of the Village of New Paltz will hold a special meeting on Monday, December 19 at 7 p.m. to consider an application for certificate of appropriateness from Jeremy Robinson-Leon/Moonrise New Paltz LLC to renovate the façade at 87 Main Street in the Village of New Paltz. The special meeting, which will include a public hearing, will be held at Village Hall, 25 Plattekill Avenue, in the first-floor meeting room formerly used by the New Paltz Fire Department. Other business may also be addressed.
NEW PALTZ, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New Paltz seeks residents’ feedback as County Waste contract winds down

The first contract given pursuant to New Paltz town and village solid waste single-hauler laws will wind down next year, and Mayor Tim Rogers wants to get started on the second round soon. That will involve writing a new Request for Proposals, but first Rogers wants to get input from residents on how it’s been going. “Not everyone likes the idea” because it limits choice, the mayor acknowledged, but that feedback was gathered in the run-up to the first five-year contract, which was awarded to County Waste. At this point, Rogers still believes that “net benefits” exist, including minimizing the number of garbage trucks on the roads that slow traffic and crush pavement under tons of waste.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Local group forms to oppose proposed campground in Plattekill

PLATTEKILL – A local group has formed in Plattekill to fight the owners of 103 acres of woodlands in the town who want to develop 30 houses. Donna Connell of the Huckleberry Preservation Group said it is hoping to convince the town planning board to reject the plan that they are applying for as a campground.
PLATTEKILL, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

County budget passes: 2023 spending up, taxes down

The Ulster County Legislature on December 5 approved a $381,342,516 budget that, through numerous amendments, added nearly $3 million to the $378,573,416 spending plan proposed by Acting County Executive Johanna Contreras. The budget passed 20-2, with Democrat Joseph Maloney (Saugerties) and Republican Kevin Roberts (Plattekill) voting against. Republican Legislator Herb...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Redistricting map drafts for City of Kingston released

KINGSTON – The Kingston Common Council’s Redistricting Sub-Committee, which has been tasked with overseeing the ward map redrawing for the city, has released two proposed redistricting plans and will hold two public hearings to solicit feedback. Kingston, like other municipalities, must redraw its current ward maps to align...
KINGSTON, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS ADVOCATES FOR PROPER OVERSIGHT AND TRANSPARENCY OF STADIUM PROJECT

DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS ADVOCATES FOR PROPER OVERSIGHT AND TRANSPARENCY OF STADIUM PROJECT. Poughkeepsie, N.Y. – Preceding the Dutchess County Legislature’s December 8th vote to amend the 2023 Budget to include a $25 million capital project for the Dutchess Stadium, Dutchess County Comptroller Robin Lois shared her assessment and recommendations with policymakers arguing for a rejection of the amendment to ensure proper oversight and transparency regarding its inclusion. Comptroller Lois reiterated her role and responsibility as the chief accountant and auditor of the County to enforce policy and procedures, as well as to strongly encourage transparency and proper oversight in protecting Dutchess County taxpayer dollars and enforcing policy.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New Paltz needs your help in naming its plow trucks

Snow removal from the car-focused part of Village of New Paltz streets has long been the purview of public works employees, who are expected to be on the roads when no one else should in order to keep traffic moving regardless of the weather. These are a different breed of white knights, riding their enormous steeds — sturdy municipal trucks — along each and every road within village limits to provide safe passage on all of them. Until now, those trucks have been seen by most as only equipment, but they will soon be getting names of their own.
NEW PALTZ, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Made In Kingston (photos)

Dozens of local artists and makers showcased their work just in time for holiday gift-giving at the annual Made In Kingston event on Thursday, December 8 at the YMCA. A Taste of Kingston with Keegan Ales and local eateries enhanced the shopping experience.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Kingston Superintendent apologizes for short-notice closing due to sick bus drivers

Kingston Superintendent of Schools Dr. Paul J. Padalino apologized in an email Monday morning for a later-than-usual announcement that the school district would be closed that day. While the 2-hour delay announced shortly after 5AM was not entirely surprising given the snowy road conditions, a subsequent closing announcement at approximately 7:48am was issued later than it typically is. As it turns out, the closing was not related to the weather, but rather the recent surge in flu cases which appeared to have taken too many bus drivers out of service to provide transportation to school Monday.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Company seeks financial incentives to build $79.5 million facility

EAST FISHKILL – Another warehouse-distribution center is planned at the iPark facility in Hopewell Junction and the developers will be asking the Dutchess County Industrial Development Agency for financial incentives. CANAM Hudson Valley Logistics Owner LLC will be seeing a mortgage tax exemption, sales tax exemption and payment in...
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Learn bike repair at YMCA in Kingston

Young people in Kingston can once again learn bike repair at the YMCA. The YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County’s bicycle mechanics training program, halted during the pandemic, is returning in 2023. Midtown Mechanics is a bike repair class offering youth from 14 to 24 the opportunity to learn...
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

2023 Dutchess County Budget to Include Lowest Tax Levy in 14 Years

As of last night, Thursday December 8th, 2022, the 2023 Dutchess County Budget has been adopted. The $587.7 million spending plan cuts taxes for residents with a 12% tax rate rate decrease and the lowest tax levy in 14 years. The 2023 Budget plans on still supporting and enhancing services many Dutchess residents rely upon, including the elderly, veterans, those with mental health and substance use disorder issues, and children and families.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

County Legislators Denounce Sudden $25 Million Stadium Spend

Poughkeepsie, New York, December 8, 2022—At tonight’s meeting of the Dutchess County Legislature, Democratic lawmakers strenuously opposed a last-minute amendment to the 2023 county budget that added $25 million for luxury clubhouses and event space at the county-owned stadium. Legislative Chair Gregg Pulver wielded his authority to circumvent regular procedures and put the item to a vote on one day’s notice, after weeks of budget presentations and public hearings were over.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Former Greene County town supervisor sentenced

A former Town of Prattsville Supervisor was sentenced to one year of probation, and is ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, along with $24,915 in restitution for allegedly committing wire fraud. Kory O'Hara, 45, allegedly committed wire fraud in connection with a grant extended to Prattsville in the wake of Hurricane Irene.
PRATTSVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Republicans hit a foul ball on stadium, comptroller says

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Comptroller Robin Lois, a Democrat, is crying foul over county legislature Republicans’ vote Thursday night to move $25 million from the general fund into the capital projects plan for improvements to Dutchess Stadium, a county park. The amendment was made as part of the deliberation on the 2023 operating budget for the county.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Catskill high and middle school relocated to same building

Catskill High School and middle school will be temporarily forced into the same building starting on Monday. The Catskill superintendent tells Newschannel 13 a valve broke, flooding the school’s boiler room. We’re told three boilers and an electrical box will all have to be replaced, which the state’s already...
CATSKILL, NY

