Sioux City, IA

Washington Examiner

New poll shows DeSantis would beat Biden, while Trump would lose, again

It’s just one survey, but the latest Marquette University Law School poll not only shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beating former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary, but it shows him beating President Joe Biden in the general election as well. Among 1,000 adults polled between Nov. 15...
allthatsinteresting.com

Who Were The Worst U.S. Presidents In History — And What Made Them So Bad?

From Herbert Hoover's mishandling of the Great Depression to George W. Bush's unpopular war in Iraq, go inside the stories of some of America's worst-ranking presidents. Ever since George Washington first took the oath of office in 1789, scores of men have followed in his footsteps. But not all of America’s presidents have left their terms with a glowing reputation. A number of these leaders have been harshly judged by history for their scandals, political decisions, inaction in the face of crises, and even for dying too quickly. And some have even been called the worst presidents in American history.
TheDailyBeast

Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?

More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home.“The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most of the GOP and his close advisers, largely out of frustration with momentum shifting to Ron DeSantis,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director for Trump and current co-host on The View. “Now he’s several weeks into a presidential run with no real apparatus, zero message, and...
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Newsweek

Trump Could Lose His Billionaire Donors to Ron DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump's 2024 candidacy isn't even a day old, but his mega donors are already backing away and some are beginning to eye the pockets of his newest GOP rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Ronald Lauder, who owns half of the Estée Lauder...
The Hill

Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid

Democrats quickly went on the offensive Tuesday night as former President Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign, portraying him as unfit to serve following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the former president’s promotion of unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump’s announcement makes him the first prominent Republican...
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City emails detail struggle to get payments for Trump rally; over $11,000 left unpaid

SIOUX CITY — The day before former President Donald Trump appeared at a political rally at Sioux Gateway Airport, a city attorney was engaged in a back and forth exchange with event organizers in an effort to get Save America to sign off on a venue use agreement and pay the city a $5,000 rental fee, according to an analysis of 136 pages of emails The Journal obtained from the city.
POLITICO

Pompeo says Trump’s 2024 bid won’t alter his own decision

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that Donald Trump’s expected announcement of a 2024 run for president will not impact his own thinking on mounting a White House campaign. “What happens today or tomorrow, what some other person decides won’t have any impact on that,” Pompeo told...
