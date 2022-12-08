ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Ricci, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers Lead Next Wave Of FAN EXPO New Orleans Celebrity Additions

myneworleans.com

Peacock Room Hosts “Slay Bells” Holiday Extravaganza Dec. 23

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Celebrate the holidays by rallying your reindeer for Slay Bells – A Holiday Extravaganza at Peacock Room, the vibrant cocktail bar at the heart of Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, on Friday, Dec. 23. The evening will include performances by the talented team at Trixie...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Week of Dec. 12: A Holiday Season Grab Bag

This week, we’ve got a holiday grab bag of fun. From a rescue cat rock band, to Cajun story time, to a cocktail book signing and a milk punch recipe for Santa, there’s something for almost everyone. Meowy Christmas Performance. The Amazing Acro-Cats are in town for the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Cochon Butcher is Cooking Up Some Good Luck for Your New Year

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – According to Southern tradition, if you eat cabbage, pork, and black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day, you are guaranteed good luck throughout the year!Chef Forrest Jackson and the Link Restaurant Group team at Cochon Butcher can help keep the New Year’s Day Tradition with bacon braised cabbage, smothered pork, and black-eyed peas and onion gravy for good fortune, prosperity, and wealth.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Dashing Through the Fog: A New Orleans White Christmas

Fog at Christmas time, when the earth’s warmth mingles with the cool crispness of the air, is such a seasonal factor in America that it even provided the premise of a song. It was a foggy Christmas Eve that made the glowing properties of an outcast reindeer’s nose useful to his employer’s delivery service. Because of the fog, the reindeer went from being laughed at, called names and being denied participation in reindeer games to going down in history.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

LUNA Fête Lights Up Downtown New Orleans for the Holidays

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LUNA Fête, New Orleans’ art, light, and technology festival will take place Dec. 15-18 along the pedestrian park at the Morial Convention Center. From immersive, illuminated art installations to a multisensory silent disco to an interactive fashion runway show, this year’s theme...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake

Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?

Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie

The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
Eater

New Orleans’s First Pickleball Venue Will Include Restaurant and Bar

Interesting news in today’s Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate: A forthcoming pickleball facility, the first dedicated to the popular sport in New Orleans, will include a restaurant and bar in addition to indoor and outdoor courts. Construction is underway for the Exchange Pickleball and Bar, the newspaper reports, taking over a vacant 20,000 square-foot warehouse across in the LGD, at 2120 Rousseau Street, across the street from the Tchoupitoulas Street Walmart.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blakeview: Big Chief Tootie Montana was born 100 years ago this week

This week marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of one of the most revered Mardi Gras Indians — Big Chief Allison “Tootie” Montana, born on Dec. 16, 1922. Montana’s father Alfred was Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas tribe, of which Tootie later became leader. He made his first suit in 1947. “I do it because it’s in my blood. My daddy did it, and before him my great-uncle did it. It’s been a tradition in my family for 100 years,” Montana said in 1997.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA

