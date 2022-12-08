ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King George, VA

arlnow.com

Gun store employee chases down thief in Clarendon

A man tried to steal a gun from an Arlington gun store last week but was chased down by a store manager as he tried to flee. The incident happened Thursday around 6:30 p.m. at Nova Armory, which is now located at 2607 Wilson Blvd in Clarendon. “At approximately 6:37...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Police Continue To Investigate Serious Collision In Chaptico

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 12:29 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving a SUV and a tow truck with serious, life-threatening bodily injury at the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Chaptico.
CHAPTICO, MD
NBC12

Inmate dies at Richmond City Jail

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate in Richmond, according to a news release sent Monday. Richmond Police and emergency rescue were called about a medical emergency with an inmate at the city jail. The Medical Examiner is working to determine...
RICHMOND, VA
fox5dc.com

'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'

WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
FAIRFAX, VA
theriver953.com

Culpeper residents charged for fentanyl and firearms

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force wrapped up another lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper residents. Daiquan Thompson and Octavia Richards were arrested in the 300 block of Wine Street in Culpeper. With the execution of a search warrant the pair were found to be in...
CULPEPER, VA
fox5dc.com

Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops

FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66. Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

