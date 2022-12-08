Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
VDOT changes work zone plans affecting Fredericksburg area driversWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
The Holiday Milkshakes at this Virginia Country Store are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenFredericksburg, VA
2 men held in MD accused of murdering Westmoreland, VA school teacherWatchful EyeLeonardtown, MD
VDOT warns I-95 North travelers in Fredericksburg area to use alternate routes Dec. 5 -7Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
arlnow.com
Gun store employee chases down thief in Clarendon
A man tried to steal a gun from an Arlington gun store last week but was chased down by a store manager as he tried to flee. The incident happened Thursday around 6:30 p.m. at Nova Armory, which is now located at 2607 Wilson Blvd in Clarendon. “At approximately 6:37...
Virginia State Police looking for fatal I-66 hit-and-run suspect
According to police, a man working on the side of I-66 near the Chain Bridge Road interchange in the Oakton area of Fairfax County was hit and killed by the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Malibu just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Bay Net
Police Continue To Investigate Serious Collision In Chaptico
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 12:29 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving a SUV and a tow truck with serious, life-threatening bodily injury at the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Chaptico.
Child shot in Richmond’s Mosby Court
A juvenile was shot Sunday in Richmond's Mosby Court, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.
NBC12
Inmate dies at Richmond City Jail
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate in Richmond, according to a news release sent Monday. Richmond Police and emergency rescue were called about a medical emergency with an inmate at the city jail. The Medical Examiner is working to determine...
fox5dc.com
'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'
WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
Two deadly shootings in Richmond on same day leaves community looking for answers
Community members gathered along the road to call for change on Friday night after the two incidents of gun violence erupted on the same day.
Arlington café owner convicted for credit card scheme with hundreds of victims
Investigators found credit card manufacturing equipment in Berhane's D.C. apartment and determined that she was buying stolen credit card information online. One of Berhane's three co-conspirators would put that information on fake cards, which Berhane would then give to the other two to use at stores around the region.
Sheriff: 33-year-old man arrested in connection to homicide in Charles County
The Charles County Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide that occurred early Friday afternoon in the 2300 block Tawny Drive.
Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
An inmate was killed in custody Sunday in what Virginia prison authorities believe was an attack by a fellow inmate.
fox5dc.com
'They didn't just take some stranger's life': Police, family search for killer in Dumfries shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Replaying the shooting of your sibling is nothing Marty Hopson ever imagined she would have to do. "I've probably looked at it probably 100 times," said Hopson. She's looking at the horrific scene caught on surveillance that took her brother's life because...
Laptop fire displaces five from Fairfax home
Five people were displaced from their home in Fairfax County last week when a fire in the home's garage grew out of control, leaving the home engulfed in flames.
theriver953.com
Culpeper residents charged for fentanyl and firearms
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force wrapped up another lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper residents. Daiquan Thompson and Octavia Richards were arrested in the 300 block of Wine Street in Culpeper. With the execution of a search warrant the pair were found to be in...
Police searching for suspect in gas station burglary in Prince William County
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a gas station burglary that occurred in Woodbridge.
fox5dc.com
Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops
FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66. Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.
3 men injured, 2 critically, in Prince George's County club stabbing
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating after three men were stabbed at a club early Saturday. Police responded to Omega Bar and Lounge, located on University Boulevard in Hyattsville, around 3 a.m. after a report of a stabbing incident. According...
WJLA
3 teenage boys arrested after multiple armed carjackings and robberies across the District
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that arrests had been made following a string of carjackings and robberies across D.C. over the past two months. According to police reports, the carjackings and robberies happened on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 10, and in the evening...
WSET
Convicted murderer Charles Helem confesses to 1987 Va. cold case murder, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Convicted murderer Charles Helem has pleaded guilty to the 1987 cold-case murder of Eige Sober-Adler, Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Thursday. Helem, who is currently serving a life sentence in maximum security prison for the 2002 murder of his then-ex-girlfriend, Patricia Bentley,...
Knife-Wielding Hit-Run Elderly Pick-Up Truck Driver At Large In Maryland
A man accused of side-swiping a car before threatening a victim at knife-point is on the loose, authorities say.The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 in the area of Mill Swamp Road and Muddy Creek Road in Edgewater, according to Anne Arundel County police.Investigation revealed t…
