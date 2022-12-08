According to the National Weather Service, as of Monday, December 12th, 2022, there is a hazardous weather outlook for Western and Central Wyoming. The National Weather Service writes, “Significant snow over the west spreading east of the Divide…Tuesday…Light to moderate snow will continue over areas east of the Divide and over the south. The heaviest snow occurring over Johnson and Natrona counties. Light snow will remain possible over western portions, but additional snowfall amounts expected to be minimal.”

CODY, WY ・ 4 HOURS AGO